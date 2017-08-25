Here’s Proof You Can Totally Wear White After Labor Day

Let’s be real: We’re not ones to follow pesky fashion rules. We’re all for mixing black and navy; we think red and pink deserve a rightful spot on the list of life’s essential pairings; and clashing prints thrill us to no end. Another sartorial statute we can’t get behind? The one that decrees thou shalt never wear white after Labor Day—which seems to have snuck up on us quicker than usual this year.

In fact, while winter white is usually lauded as the go-to after-summer trend, we’re all about a crisp white transitional outfit. For now, that means loose, wide-leg pants paired with an equally chic cream blazer; an oversized button-down shirt tucked into jeans; or a pair of ivory sock-booties to replace your favorite warm-weather sandals. Later, swap out light fabrics like eyelet and linen for fall- and winter-appropriate materials like wool, silk, and bouclé.

To get you thinking about ways to wear white after Labor Day, found 35 street style stars that nailed the look. Major transitional weather inspiration ahead.

Originally posted September 2013. Updated August 2017.