Behold: The Mule/Loafer Hybrid That’s Perfect For Spring

Within a month or so, in many parts of the country, it’ll be too warm for your fleece-lined boots, yet still too cool for open toe sandals–and that’s where the closed-toe mule comes in.

Kind of like loafers, but with a party in the front and nothing in the back, the flat mule is to your wardrobe what raw vegetables are to a woman who’s just coming off a juice cleanse: Transitional and necessary.

Whistles just released this pair, complete with lug soles and minimalist, neutral tones for added trend appeal. For $340, they’re definitely not cheap, but they are cute, and like we said: Transitional and necessary.