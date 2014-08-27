How To Make Whipped Cream From Scratch In Five Minutes



Whipped cream makes a great treat for everything from ice cream to fruit, and if you stay away from the store bought variety, it actually is pretty healthy. Here is how to make it yourself in between five to ten minutes.

Ingredients

1 pint/2 cups/16 ounces of heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons/1/4 cup of organic powdered sugar or cane sugar

Tools Needed

Large metal mixing bowl, chilled

Wire whisk, chilled

Directions

Chill your bowl and whisk in the freezer for at least 20 minutes. Pour the cream into the cold bowl and immediately start whipping it briskly with the whisk. Do this continuously for several minutes. Once the cream has doubled in thickness, stop and stir in the sugar. Whip it for another minute and taste. If it’s not sweet enough, add more sugar.

Keep whipping at a fast pace, switching the whisk between hands so your arms don’t get too tired and until the cream has formed soft peaks and looks like whipped cream. To test it, dip the whisk into the cream and hold it upside down over your bowl. If it’s firm and doesn’t move, it’s done. If not, keep whipping.

Be careful to not overdue the whipping. If you whip too long, the cream will turn into butter! Don’t worry, it won’t turn instantly into that butter stage, it takes a few minutes.

The whole process takes between 5 to 10 minutes depending on how quickly you can whip.

