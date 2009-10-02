Whip It Movie: Drew Barrymore Shines

The girl sure does have an awful lot to be smiling about lately: her directorial debut, Whip It, is generating good reviews (even A.O. Scott of the New York Times commends its “easygoing spirit…that makes it hard to mock and easy to like”), and she has also looked amazing, quirky, and supremely happy while promoting the film. (More on her lively press-tour looks, coming right up.)

Though there are, of course, always the haters, most of the buzz surrounding the movie is supportive and positive, citing the movie as lighthearted, entertaining, intelligent and empowering. The Chicago Sun Times says that the movie is “miles more intelligent than most of the cream-of-wheat marketed to teenage girls,” and The New York Daily News calls the flick the “happiest of surprises: a multiplex movie that genuinely respects its young audience.”

We didn’t need much convincing before, but the impressive round-up of accolades has pretty much just determined our weekend plans.

And now for the clothes!:

Barrymore wore deep blue dress last month, when press for the film was just getting started. Leave it to Barrymore to wear a modest and proper silhouette in an outrageous, snakeskin print, with a bolt of pretty, pink lip.

Again, Barrymore is wearing a prim form, but in a sexy, cheeky material.

Bravely sporting two-tone locks, Barrymore looks defiantly rad in her all-grey ensemble. A cropped leather jacket, emphasized waist, Rihanna-worthy gloves (if you can call them that), and bright turquoise polish (there were opaque tights to match) fashion a look that only Barrymore could carry.