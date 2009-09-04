Whip It Good

The new issue of Vs magazine has a punk-rock, defiant Drew Barrymore on its knock-out cover, with an accompanying Whip It-inspired, Ellen Von Unwerth-shot spread inside. In what must have been the fashion editor and stylist’s dream, the stars of the upcoming film skate around in leather bustiers, hot pink fishnets and tulle skirts, taking breaks to wrestle one another, ice their wounds, hug it out, and slip on killer 5 ½ inch leopard-print Louboutins to relax and nurse a drink.

Whip It— a true story chronicling the adventures of Bliss Cavendar (Ellen Page) as she joins a Texas roller derby league– is Barrymore’s first film as director, but she also stars, along with Page, Juliette Lewis and Zoe Bell.