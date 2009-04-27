While Katie is Away, Tom and Suri Come Out to Play

With Katie Holmes off in New York City hosting the Independent Feature Project 30th Year Celebration, Tom Cruise got to spend some QT with daughter Suri and son Connor (with ex-wife Nicole Kidman). Spotted in Beverly Hills earlier today, the trio looked to be enjoying themselves, as it’s probably rare that Suri and Connor get their movie star dad all to themselves. I have a confession though- the sole reason I am posting this is because Suri looks sooo cute in this blue and green dress. She makes me melt.