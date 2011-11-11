Which ‘Twilight’ Star Is About To Board ‘Pan Am’?

More good news for any Twihards out there: Ashley Greene (otherwise known as Alice Cullen) is about to trade in her goth garb for something slightly more feminine: 1960s debutante gear!

EW reports that Greene just booked a three-episode arc on ABC’s period drama Pan Am, which is currently in its first season and is already a fan and fashionista favorite. Greene will play a debutante with a “past connection” to Michael Mosley‘s character Ted starting December 4.

I’ve always been a fan of Greene. Stylish, smart and sophisticated, I’m glad to see she’s breaking out of the Twilight mold (not that I’m not ridiculously stoked for the upcoming release of Breaking Dawn — November 18, people!). Considering the media industry tends to focus most on the franchise’s stars (Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart — obviously), it’s nice to see Greene getting her much-deserved attention!