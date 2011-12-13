Which Star Would Tim Gunn Never Put On A Best Dressed List?

Back in August, Lady Gaga appeared as a guest on the all girl gab festThe View, where she called beloved fashion critic and Project Runway star Tim Gunn a “bully.” Personally, I disagreed with this statement, as the role of a critic is to, well, critique, and if you don’t like something, you have to say it!

Anyway, Tim recently sat down with HollywoodLife, where he had a few things to say to the controversial chanteuse. “She doesn’t wear clothes, she wears costumes,” he told fashion editor Katrina Mitzeliotis. While we’ve definitely seen Gaga look chic, there’s no denying that her outfits tend to verge on the theatrical side of things.

“Would I ever put her on a best dressed list, or list her among fashion icons? Of course not!” Gunn stated. Well, considering the CFDA honored her as a fashion icon, many of you might disagree with his statement.

What do you guys think? Is Gaga too “costume-y” to be considered in a best dressed category?