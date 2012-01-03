Which Singer Wants Justin Timberlake To Star In His Biopic?

Few people in the music industry have had a more interesting life than the legendary Elton John. Between the copious amounts of drugs, the long nights lounging around Studio 54, and being one of the most iconic musicians of all time, it’s safe to say that he has lived quite a life.

It was only a matter of time before a biopic about his experiences was made, and Elton is now stating that fans should be waiting for an announcement “very soon,” and that he knows exactly who should have the honor of playing him. “I’ve got a wish list of people,” he said. “No. 1 on my wish list is Justin Timberlake, because he played me before in a David LaChapelle video of Rocket Man and was superb.”

Timberlake’s acting chops have impressed us all, particularly in The Social Network, where he played the boozing, womanizing Napster founder Sean Parker. No doubt he also has the pipes to reenact John’s amazing songs. Speaking of which, the film will showcase songs from John’s career as well as a few new ones.

They’re playing coy as to who will direct, but sadly it won’t be one of Elton’s favorites, Moulin Rouge‘s Baz Luhrman.”We tried to get Baz, but Baz is so busy,” he said. “We can’t announce it yet, but we have got someone on board that we’re very excited about.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m pumped for this one. Do you see Justin playing Elton, or can you think of a better choice?