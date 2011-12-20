Which ‘Real Housewives’ Diva Will Be On ‘Glee’?

Well, this is just about the greatest news I’ve ever heard. While Glee is known for having some sweet guest stars (hello, Gwyneth!), they have really outdone themselves this time. Lea Michele and Chris Colfer told Andy Cohen last night that their next guest will be none other than The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes.

Apparently, the most outspoken of all of the ladies down in the ATL will play a swim coach named Roz Washington. The details of her role are unclear right now, but the cast had a blast working with her.”We found out that her real name was Linnethia… which I am obsessed with now,” Michele said. “She’s awesome…. We literally raided her trailer.”

Leakes will appear in at least two episodes, including the Michael Jackson tribute on January 24. All I hope is that she pulls Sue Sylvester by the weave and shrieks, “I’m rich, b*tch!”