Which One Of Our Obsessions Did Emma Roberts Make A Pass At?

I’m a huge Emma Roberts fan, especially since she starred in the hilarious viral video, The Girl With The Tramp Stamp Tattoo. This is the only reason why I will forgive her for hitting on my man.

Yes, that’s right. The “cute as a damn button” actress allegedly made a play for hearthrob and best-dressed man in the world Jared Leto (a.k.a. my future husband) at W magazine’s Golden Globes party this past Friday night. According to Page Six, Roberts strutted her stuff on over to Leto (natch) at the Chateau Marmont.

She reportedly grinned and stated, “Hi, I’m Emma. I think we made awkward eye contact at a party before.” Ugh, okay hon. That’s the oldest trick in the book, but I gotta respect it. While I hope nothing develops from this awards season flirtation (he’s wayyy too old for her, BTW), I have to say that they would sort of be hot together.

And if I’m giving anybody my blessing with Jared, you know that’s saying a lot…