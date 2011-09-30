Which Networks Don’t Want You To Watch Your Favorite Shows?

Let me just say that I am ANGRY. The other evening, I came home completely exhausted with only one thing on my mind. Yes, that’s right. The season premiere of Gossip Girl (which I had unfortunately had to miss on Monday). I stupidly forgot to set my DVR so I popped over to the CW’s website as I so often do — only to find that many new episodes are not available until a week following their air date. OK, yes I was used to waiting a few days, but a week? Something strange was afoot.

Exasperated, I texted my friend who admitted to having similar issues with Fox over Glee. They too have decided to selfishly deny us from viewing new content until eight days later and now only offer four episodes at a time.

Well, after doing a little research into the Fox situation (keeping in mind Fox is part of 20th Century Fox which produces a boatload of your favorite programs on OTHER networks, which means those aren’t available either) it turns out that if you are a Dish Network customer, you can watch the shows immediately after. According to leading entertainment industry snoop site Deadline Hollywood, online access is denied to everyone else except for customers of an “authorized service.” This means a paid service. Oh sure, you can bypass this by getting your fave show on iTunes, but the bottom line is YOU’RE STILL GOING TO PAY FOR IT.

Undeterred, I popped over to “free” TV site Hulu and was met with the same roadblock. Either pay up for a premiumn subscription, become a Dish Network customer or suffer the same fate. Sure, I understand the desire for these networks to make money, but in this day and age where a plethora of people aren’t watching their fave shows in real time and turn to the web for their television needs, how is this still the case?!? And to add insult to injury this applies to old 20th Century Fox shows too. Need a Buffy fix? Sorry — you’re better off going to log0.com and watching select episodes online. Otherwise (wait for it) you have to buy them or rent them from your local video store.

It seems like there is a severe lack of knowledge and an extreme level of confusion regarding how to handle the Internet. Some television networks are still relying on Nielsen ratings (which measure the amount of viewers at the time of the initial broadcast) to a degree that frankly seems a bit outdated. I mean, if HBO can launch HBO GO free for cable subscribers, why can’t Fox and the CW offer the same courtesy? I already PAID once — now you want me to pay again? This clearly sends a message to consumers like me that they’re more interested in maximizing profit potential and advertising dollars then they are in delivering quality content that resonates with the masses.

As I mentioned, I can obviously sympathize with the networks. They are confused. They are lost. They are going through a bizarre transition right now. They are essentially thirteen-year-old girls with acne who have a crush they keep hanging up on. But the reality is, they have to get over it and realize that denying their fans new episodes for free will only damage their reputations. I mean, if I can’t watch a show until eight days after the air date and I don’t feel like shelling out more money on iTunes than I already do, how am I ever supposed to get caught up? But maybe that’s the point — they don’t want me to so they can pad their profit margins.

Sorry Fox and the CW — you keep this up and I may just have to dedicate all my free TV time to Pan Am and 30 Rock.