Which Hills Star is Branching Out Into Bikinis?

It seems like only yesterday when we were tearing up over the last episode of the Hills (truth). We grew up with the West Coast ladies as they ventured into new careers, boyfriends and outfit choices. That said, it seemed like a natural transition for most of the cast to try their over-accessorized hands at fashion (we won’t tell you who we wish hadn’t).

With Audrina being our favorite underdog let’s be honest, we all have our own version of Justin Bobby we were stoked for her when she paired up with brand of the masses, Bongo. It seemed like a great fit and we’re not talking about her jeans in the ads.

Welp, all good things must come to an end — so sayeth Patridge who just wrapped her two year stint as the face of the line. Turns out she wants to focus more on her own pursuits into the fashion world (we can’t forget the episode of Audrina when she undergoes an excruciating interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi at Marie Claire magazine).

Let’s hope she’s become a bit more versed in the industry. So far, it sounds like she is considering that bikinis and lingerie are on the top of her to-design list.