Which French Design House Is Suing ‘The Hangover’?

The Hangover Part II is facing MORE legal trouble … and no, not because it wasn’t funny, although we really think that’s where the focus should lie. The film is getting a nice big lawsuit slapped on it by none other than Louis Vuitton. Why, you ask? Well, according to Ace Showbiz, during the airport scene when funny man Alan is carrying his luggage marked “LVM” through the airport, he warns his fellow partners in crime to take caution, as he is carrying a Louis Vuitton.

In truth, the bag was made by a Chinese American company called Diophy, which is also in the process of being sued by Louis Vuitton for selling knock-off bags. Oops.

It appears to be the season of fashion lawsuits — even Derek Lam jumped on board — and with the constant fight against counterfeit designer products, it’s easy to see why LV is in such a tizzy.

