Which Fall 2011 Campaign Was Kate Moss Shooting In Paris?

Terry Richardson recently palled around with Kate Moss in ParisI know this because I live vicariously through his blog Terry’s Diary. Although the two might just be really good friends, the photographer’s series of posts yesterday caused speculation that they were working on a project together, more specifically, a Fall 2011 ad campaign.

Our first thought was that Miss Moss would be the star of the Louis Vuitton ads since she had a runway exclusive in the Parisian label’s fall show, but Fashionologie is reporting that, sadly, this isn’t so. The brand’s Fall 2011 campaignshot by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templerwas shot in New York City earlier this week, and features a group of up-and-coming models (instead of supers) including Daphne Groeneveld and Fei Fei Sun.

Even though Louis Vuitton is out of the picture, the folks at The Fashion Spot heard that the reason these two teamed up is because Moss will star in Mango’s fall campaign. Richardson shot Isabeli Fontana for the Spanish retailer’s colorful Spring 2011 lookbook and Anja Rubik for its Fall 2010 ads, so if these are any indication, Mango’s next offering is one to look forward to.

Click through for some pics of Terry and Kate hanging out in Paris!