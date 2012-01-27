Which CW Show Caused A French Couple To Go To Court?

I resisted forever, but after some super fans in my office pressured me, I’m officially hooked on The Vampire Diaries. And clearly, I’m not the only one. A court in France recently denied a rather strange request from a number of prosecutors.

Apparently, prosecutors dragged a French couple, Lionel and Blandine Defontaine, to court, citing a French law that “prevents parents from giving names that would be contrary to the interests of a child.” Lionel and Blandine are apparently just as addicted to VD as the rest of us and wanted to name their son “Damon” after a main character on the show (played by the oh-so-dreamyIan Somerhalder).



They denied that they had a satanic connotation when naming the kid — they just simply dug the name and thought it fit. This is not the first time a French court has had to mediate in a dispute based on a name, but frankly, I think this is absolutely ridiculous. If children can be named Apple and Blue Ivy, there’s really no reason why you can’t name your child after a vampire. I’m over it. Face it: French people are buckwild.