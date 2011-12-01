Which Chesty Diva Does Richie Rich Want In His Fashion Show?

Former club kid and New York legend Richie Rich‘s fashion designs tend to showcase two of the finer things in life: glitter and cleavage. Thus, when he’s casting models, he picks people who can make that happen.

Also, since he’s partied with just about everyone known to man, Richie has a big fat Rolodex and a parade of celebrity friends who are happy to lend a hand and walk in the big man’s show. Some of his models have included the incomparable Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Johnny Weir, Tinsley Mortimer, and last but CERTAINLY not least, Miss Pamela Anderson. Now, for you younger readers, know that Miss Anderson made puberty possible for every lad who came of age in the 1990s.

Anyway, I caught up with Richie last night during theJ.Estina at The Shops at The Plaza Grand Opening and Collection Launch. He was flanked by his hunky, younger boyfriend Ross. After all of the busty babes who have walked for him, I had to know if there was anyone special coming up when he shows in February. “I’m not sure yet,” he said. “It’s all very last minute.”

However, there’s someone who is definitely on his mind: Dolly Parton. “I would love to have Dolly Parton in my show. I mean, come on, right?” he stated. “And she loves glitter!” Gargantuan knockers and a passion for sparkle? Sounds like the perfect match to me!