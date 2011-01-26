Which Celebs Will Bring Their Style A-Game to the Oscars?

When choosing the ideal dress for the Oscars there is no excuse for offensive attire.

People tune in to the years most elite red carpet event to see Tinseltowns finest

preened and pressed by first-class styling and beauty teams. As such, there is no

room for error even the most minor misstep can be disastrous. A slightly visible

panty line here, a bountiful bosom there, and youll be devoured by Joan Rivers and

her wolf pack come sunrise.

Personally, Im happy to let a few fashion mistakes slide during the rest of the year.

Were all familiar with the usual defenses that are recited to recover from a red

carpet faux pas. The Grammys are for fashion risks or she looked fine for the

Golden Globes, its just the dress rehearsal for the Oscars anyway. When its Oscar

time, you better be ready to knock our socks off. Its head-to-head competition to be

Americas next fashion sweetheart.

We have a stellar list of hopefuls this year. Marion Cotillard, Michelle Williams,

Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman are usually shoe-ins for a top ranking on best

dressed lists, but its anyones game this year. Natalie getting knocked up really

threw me for a loop and Michelle frumping it up in Valentino at the Golden Globes

raised more than a few brows. Im caught between a rock and a hard place, and Im

wavering on my predictions.

Take a look at the slideshow above, and lets make educated predictions on who will

knock it out of the park this year. A walk down memory lane should allow history to guide us!

Who do you think will fall in the Best Dressed category this Oscar season?



Here is my personal order including all the ladies attending the Oscars, Cast your vote below!

Marion Cotillard

Michelle Williams

Anne Hathaway

Natalie Portman

Julianne Moore

Mila Kunis

Jennifer Lawrence

Mia Wasikowska

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Adams

(I start to worry after this line)

Ellen Page

Kate Mara

Annette Benning

Melissa Leo

Helena Bonham Carter