Which Canadian Darlings Are Collaborating In The Studio?

Spencer Cain
by

This may seem kind of random, but I have to say that this is something I’m totally stoked about. Canada’s national treasures Drizzy Drake and Justin Bieber are teaming up for Bieber’s upcoming album. The pint-sized prince of pop tweeted,”You really wanna know who im going into the studio with tonight??#bigbro #CANADA.” His manager then confirmed it.

When the initial Bieber fever craze took over the world, I didn’t know what to think. Alas, I have grown to love him. Also, I’ve been a Drake fan since the Degrassi days and I find that his music is outrageously addictive.

Seriously, these two are the best things to happen to Canada since Celine Dion and poutine. Get amped, folks.

