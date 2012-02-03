Which Blogger Will Belt Her Heart Out This Fashion Week?!

So, one of our favorite fashion youngsters is branching out. We love how Tavi hit the ground running, trail blazing with her killer blog and enviable style earning her front row access to some of the industry’s heaviest hitters.

Someone more feint of heart might have been intimidated or discouraged as the debate over her authenticity, talent and age were disputed. Not this young lady. And now she’s hopping to the next step.

This fashion week (which is in about T minus five days eek!) she’ll be making her vocal debut singing in a short animated film, Cadaver. She’ll also be belting her little heart out to “Heart of Gold” following the screening. If you want to see if she’s the real thing up close and personal, this is your chance. You can be sure we wouldn’t miss this one for the world.