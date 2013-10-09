Meet WheretoGet, A New App That’s The Shazam of Fashion

We don’t know about you, but we think song-identifying app Shazam is one of the greatest inventions ever (no more maniacally texting yourself lyrics to a song you sort-of hear!) And now, it seems a similar functionality has been applied to identifying fashion items.

New app WheretoGet works very similarly to Shazam in the way it allows users to identify and locate fashion items on the spot. Sound too good to be true? It isn’t.

How it works: Let’s say you’re at Starbucks and spot an amazing pair of boots on the girl in front you. If you’re hesitant to ask her where they’re from, you simply snap a picture and upload to it the app, and a devoted community of fashion know-it-alls (already 500,000+ strong online) begin to post direct links of where to buy those boots. It also works if you’re browsing a fashion blog, or watching TV.

And, based on your settings, you’re notified via email or via the app when users have sent you tips. It also works as a social network, allowing users to see what others want in an Instagram-style scrolling feed.

Granted, it’s not exactly the same as Shizam, which runs on complex algorithms and uses sophisticated sound-matching technology, but hey, it’s good enough for us.

Check out WheretoGet here (it’s free!), and let us know if you’re planning to download it!