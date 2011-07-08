Wherein We Witness The Start of a Fight Between the Beckhams

Victoria Beckham may not have planned on ever showing some “Demi Moore naked and pregnant on the cover of Vanity Fair” esque belly shots to Vogue or anyone else, telling WWD last month, “I’m not really one of these people that likes to go out and pose and flaunt being pregnant. Not like there’s anything wrong in that. I’m so proud to be pregnant and I feel so blessed and so happy, I really do. But I’m just not that kind of person. So, no, I won’t be taking my clothes off. I don’t think anyone needs to see that, other than my husband. Absolutely not,” but, um, it kind of happened anyway!

Well, it seems David was happy to share that time with his wife seeing her all pretty and preg in private just before he went and shared that special time with the entire world via Facebook. The Armani model wrote on the social networking site, “Took this pic of Victoria while she wasn’t looking. She looks amazing, so close now to the baby being born!”

Oh man, she’s going to be so mad. On the plus side, she does look beautiful.