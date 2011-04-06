Wherein Every Major Mass Brand Bites off Prada SS11

When I first looked at Prada Spring 2011, I thought it was cool, original and whimsical, but not exactly as wearable and steal-able, as say, your average camel on denim Celine collection (there were monkey prints, after all). It had Miuccia’s tendency toward the quirky and colorful, in off-beat silhouettes and interesting patterns that aren’t totally un-Muppet like. In perusing mass brand sites for Spring looks though, it appears that Prada was the collection to bite off of for the season, much like it was the collection to put on glossy covers.

Some pieces are more overt than others, some you may just be all, “whatever, they’re just stripes.” But, the color ways of orange, black, fuchsia and green are pervasive, stripe on stripe and pattern on stripe are all over the place, and that drop waist below a scoop neck is so happening. Am I just seeing the world through Prada colored glasses? Even so, major brands should set the trends, no? It’s kind of like the cerulean speech.