“Where the Wild Things Are” Sountrack Details

More details about the Where the Wild Things Are soundtrack have surfaced. Where the Wild Things Are director Spike Jonze recruited ex-girlfriend Karen O to set the musical tone of the record. Karen O explains to MTV UK, “I guess there is a childlike innocence about my music or my persona that he always just kind of dialed into.”

Seeking outside collaboration, Karen O dubbed her lists of musical contributors (which includes members of: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deerhunter, The Dead Weather, and Queens of the Stone Age) as, “The Kids;” hence why the soundtrack lists Karen O and the Kids as the credited musicians. For a more complete listing of credits, click here.

While you’ll have to wait until October 16 for the movie premiere, the soundtrack is slated for a September 29 release and the single, “All Is Love” is out August 25.

Here is a behind the scenes look at the making of Where the Wild Things Are the movie:

