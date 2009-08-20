StyleCaster
Share

“Where the Wild Things Are” Sountrack Details

What's hot
StyleCaster

“Where the Wild Things Are” Sountrack Details

Janice
by

More details about the Where the Wild Things Are soundtrack have surfaced. Where the Wild Things Are director Spike Jonze recruited ex-girlfriend Karen O to set the musical tone of the record. Karen O explains to MTV UK, “I guess there is a childlike innocence about my music or my persona that he always just kind of dialed into.”

Seeking outside collaboration, Karen O dubbed her lists of musical contributors (which includes members of: Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deerhunter, The Dead Weather, and Queens of the Stone Age) as, “The Kids;” hence why the soundtrack lists Karen O and the Kids as the credited musicians. For a more complete listing of credits, click here.

While you’ll have to wait until October 16 for the movie premiere, the soundtrack is slated for a September 29 release and the single, “All Is Love” is out August 25.

Here is a behind the scenes look at the making of Where the Wild Things Are the movie:

featurette
by ThePlaylist

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share