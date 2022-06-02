Here’s the Real Reason Johnny Wasn’t at His Verdict Hearing & How Amber Reacted to His Absence

As the long trial came to an end, many viewers who tuned in were asking: where was Johnny Depp during the verdict?

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard started in mid-April 2022 and finally came to a close on June 1, 2022. Johnny has been present for every part of the trial, but he was absent during the verdict. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was across the pond in London for work commitments. A source told People magazine on June 1, 2022, “Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.”

Johnny was spotted on stage at three concerts at Royal Albert Hall and Sheffield City Hall in London on the weekend of May 27, 2022. He performed alongside Jeff Beck and was seen with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage. Right before the verdict started, Johnny was seen at Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England. A regular patron of the pub Gary Spedding told People on June 1, 2022, that the actor was “in a great mood.”

“He smiled at me and said, ‘Thank you,’ and gave me a wink. And he seemed very gracious and happy with where he was and things like that.” Gary said that “Once people spotted [Johnny] and realized that he was there, there was quite a lot of support. Some people were clapping, lots of people got overexcited, as they would do with that.”

Johnny won the defamation trial after he sued Amber for $50 million. Amber wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Though no names were mentioned, many people speculated it to be about her marriage to Johnny. Johnny claimed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs. Johnny was awarded $15 million in damages, but Amber will have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law cap on punitive damages. Amber was also awarded $2 million after she won one count of her countersuit against Johnny.

Amber Heard’s spokesperson told People about her client’s feelings about Johnny’s absence on June 1, 2022, “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.