Travis Was Just Seen For the 1st Time Since Astroworld as the Concert’s 9th Attendee Dies

Since Astroworld, fans have wondered where Travis Scott is now and how he’s coping after eight people (now nine) died at his music festival.

Travis, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, was photographed for the first time since Astroworld on November 11, 2021, where he was seen outside his home in Houston, Texas, as he talked on the phone with a black blanket with the letter “H” wrapped around his shoulders.

According to The Daily Mail, which first published the photos, Travis was in a meeting with his lawyers, who have had to field numerous lawsuits against him after eight people died and more than 300 others were injured (including at least 11 who went into cardiac arrest) at his Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on November 5, 2021.

The photos also come on the same day news broke that a ninth attendee, Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, had died due to injuries sustained from the show. Shahani had attended the concert with her younger sister, and was put on a ventilator in critical condition after she was injured at Astroworld. “At 6:50 last night, Bharti Shahani lost her battle from the horrific injuries she sustained at the Astroworld festival,” her family’s attorney said at a press conference Thursday.

During the conference, Shahani’s father, Bhagu Shahani, stated that he wants justice for his daughter. “Please make sure she gets justice,” he said. “I don’t want somebody else’s daughter to go like this. I don’t know what to do now without Bharti,” Her mother Karishma Shahani added. “I want my baby back please.”

The concert, which has been called a “mass casualty incident,” included more than 50,000 attendees. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained at a press conference on November 6 that most of the injuries came at 9 p.m. the night of the concert, when the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage” as Travis performed, which caused panic.

“At the start of the mass casualty incident, when it was triggered … We transferred 17 patients to the hospital,” Peña said at the time. “We won’t know the cause of death of the eight that were confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process — Houston Police Department — is sending units to the hospitals to identify these patients.”

After the incident, Travis, who claimed that he was unaware of any deaths during the concert, tweeted his condolences to those affected by Astroworld. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”