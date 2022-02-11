Here’s How to Watch ‘Valentine’s Day’ For Free to Relive Taylor Swift’s 1st Rom-Com

If you’re on the hunt for a rom-com to see this V-Day, let us direct you to where to watch Valentine’s Day online for free.

Valentine’s Day, which premiered Valentine’s Day weekend in 2010, follows a group of intertwining couples and singles in Lo Angeles who break up and make up based on the expectations of Valentine’s Day. The film—which stars dozens of A-list actors including Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts—features interconnected stories about various characters as they experience the highs and lows of Valentine’s Day.

The movie—which also stars Taylor Swift, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, Queen Latifah and other stars—grossed $52.4 million in its opening weekend and was the number-one movie for Valentine’s Day weekend in 2010. It went on to gross $110 million in the United States and Canada and an addition $106 million overseas for a total of $216 million worldwide. In an interview with Female AU at the time, director Garry Marshall, who’s also directed films like Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries, explained how Valentine’s Day is different than other rom-coms.

“You make a teen movie, a love story, or that love story—it’s tricky. In this, I got a chance to make every age group,” he said. “You’ve got to know that an older relationship, like Shirley and Hector, has to be done a certain way. And then young kids, you know, they make love with their thumbs now. They text. And this and that, they’re always on the phones, and fidgeting around. So, you do whatever is appropriate for that age group. And that’s what I had a chance to do with this film. I had all the different aspects of it. It’s Valentine’s Day, which is a built-in conflict. How many people fight about Arbor Day? But Valentine’s, you get people: ‘I hate it, I don’t want it, I get mixed up.’ So, you’ve got a lot of built-in conflict there. So, that’s what I thought was challenging, but would be fun and exciting for me.”

So where can one watch Valentine’s Day online for free? Read on for how to stream the V-Day movie featuring Taylor Lautner, Emma Roberts and more at no cost.

Where to watch Valentine’s Day online

Valentine’s Day is available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.) Valentine’s Day is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 or buy for $7.99.

How to watch Valentine’s Day online for free

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Who’s in the Valentine’s Day cast?

The Valentine’s Day cast includes Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift and dozens of other A-list stars. See the full Valentine’s Day cast below.

Jessica Alba as Morley Clarkson

Kathy Bates as Susan Moralez

Jessica Biel as Kara Monahan

Bradley Cooper as Holden Wilson

Eric Dane as Sean Jackson

Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Harrison Copeland

Héctor Elizondo as Edgar Paddington

Jamie Foxx as Kelvin Moore

Jennifer Garner as Julia Fitzpatrick

Topher Grace as Jason Morris

Anne Hathaway as Elizabeth Curran

Carter Jenkins as Alexander Franklin

Ashton Kutcher as Reed Bennett

Queen Latifah as Paula Thomas

Taylor Lautner as William Harrington

George Lopez as Alfonso Rodriguez

Shirley MacLaine as Estelle Paddington

Emma Roberts as Grace Smart

Julia Roberts as Cpt. Katherine Hazeltine (née Paddington)

Bryce Robinson as Edison

Taylor Swift as Felicia Miller

