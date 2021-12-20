Here’s Where to Watch ‘The Polar Express’ For Free to Enjoy This Classic Christmas Adventure

Now that the holidays are upon us, you may be wondering where to watch The Polar Express online for free this year. Luckily, not unlike The Polar Express, we still have some holiday miracles up our sleeves to help you find out how and where to watch The Polar Express online for free.

The Polar Express, released in 2004, is a beloved animated Christmas film starring none other than Tom Hanks as the voice of its child protagonist, Hero Boy—along with the character’s dad, a conductor, a hobo, and Santa Claus himself. Hanks’ performance is nearly as impressive as the journey that The Polar Express takes its viewers on, where a magical adventure unfolds to the tune of iconic songs like “Seeing Is Believing,” “Hot Chocolate” and the Academy Award-nominated “Believe.”

Now, the family-friendly film has cemented its place in the hearts of kids—and adults—around the world for years. Not only for its musical repertoire, but because it also highlights the lessons of hope and togetherness that make the holiday season really worthwhile. For more, keep on reading below to find out how and where to watch The Polar Express online for free.

What is The Polar Express based on?

The Polar Express is based on a 1985 children’s book of the same name by author Chris Van Allsburg. The book, which has since gone on to sell 12 million copies worldwide and become a New York Times bestseller, tells the story of a boy from Michigan who is beginning to have doubts about the existence of Santa Claus. But one night, a steam-hauled train by the name of the “Polar Express” stops by his house on Christmas Eve. The train is headed to the North Pole, where Santa awaits the boy and the rest of the train’s child passengers. There, Santa will choose one of them to receive the first gift of Christmas that year—and the gift can be anything that their heart desires.

Now, we know you’re wondering where to watch the Polar Express online for free: This year, the Polar Express will be available to stream on HBO Max. In addition, cable users will be able to watch the Polar Express for free on TNT and TBS, as both networks have included the holiday classic in their libraries. No cable? No problem. Up ahead we’ve included some hacks to watch the Polar Express online for free even if you aren’t an existing HBO Max or cable user.

Polar Express is currently available to stream on HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price. But what about a free trial?

While HBO Max doesn’t currently offer its own free trial, there’s still a way for customers to try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great option to watch the Polar Express online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels—including TNT, where you can watch the Polar Express for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if you choose not to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Another way to watch the Polar Express online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels and holiday offerings, allowing you to watch the Polar Express online for free. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

For those who want to watch the Polar Express online without jumping through all the hoops of a free trial, Sling is an excellent option. The streamer has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer channels like TBS, which is where the Polar Express airs.

If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Polar Express. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream Polar Express (or other movies) on their own devices for just $3.33 per person.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.