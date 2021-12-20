Here’s Where to Watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ For Free to See Jim Carrey as the Classic Dr. Seuss Character

Love him or hate him, The Grinch is a Christmas classic. But if you don’t know where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free, it may seem hard to get into the holiday spirit. That’s where we come in with the tips and tricks to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (and other Grinch movies) and how to do so for free.

The Grinch made his debut in the 1957 children’s book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, by Dr. Seuss. The book followed the Grinch, a grouchy green creature, as he tried to cancel Christmas by stealing the presents and decorations from the homes oft he nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve before learning that Christmas wasn’t what he thought it was.

Since How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was published more than 70 years ago, dozens of actors have played the classic Dr. Seuss character, including Jim Carrey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew Morrison and Boris Karloff. The Grinch was first adapted into a TV movie with Boris Karloff in 1966. Almost 50 years later, the book was made into a feature film titled How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey. An animated movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch was released in 2018.

There’s no doubt that the Grinch is one of the most memorable Dr. Seuss characters of all time. Read on for where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free and how to stream other Grinch movies at no cost.

Where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, based on Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book of the same title, premiered in 2000. The movie, which was the first full-length film to adapt a Dr. Seuss book, starred Jim Carrey as the Grinch, a bad-tempered green-furred creature who hates Christmas and the Whos of Whoville. How the Grinch Stole Christmas tells the origin story of the Grinch and how one Christmas changed everything for him.

Before Carrey was cast, actors like Jack Nicholson, Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Tim Curry and Eddie Murphy were also considered for the role. Read on for where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online and where to do so for free.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Peacock Premium

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, is Peacock’s ad-supported plan with thousands of hours to movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as Peacock originals such as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and new Universal Pictures movies like Halloween Kills and The Boss Baby: Family Business. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per months, is Peacock’s ad-free plan with the same offerings as Peacock Premiums but with no commercials. Along with How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Peacock also offers 2020’s Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch Musical, starring Matthew Morrison as the Grinch, and 1966’s animated TV episode of How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is another way to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $65 per month, also offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan. Hulu+ With Live TV also has access to 1966’s animated TV episode of How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Fubo TV

Another way to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on Fubo TV, which costs $65 per month, and offers more than 100 channels, 250 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in its streaming library. Fubo also has access to 1966’s animated TV episode of How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Sling TV

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is also available on Sling TV, which has a current deal that current deal that offers users one month for just $10. (The service costs $35 per month after the deal ends.) Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like NBC, ABC and CBS. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas on their devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

How to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free

Here’s how to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free and the tips and tricks to stream the movie at no cost.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas With XFinity’s Free Peacock Subscription

If you want to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below. Cox subscribers, who have Cox Internet Customer with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video, also have access to free Peacock Premium subscriptions. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free with XFinity’s free Peacock subscription.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity or Cox account Search for How the Grinch Stole Christmas and watch the show

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas With Hulu+ With Live TV’s Free Trial

Fans can also watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free with Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free. The service costs $65 per month after the free trial ends.

Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas With Fubo TV’s Free Trial

Another way to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Like Hulu+ With Live Tv, Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is enough time to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas several times. The service costs $65 per month after the free trial ends.

Where to Watch The Grinch online

The Grinch, which is also based on Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book of the same title, premiered in 2018. The animated movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch and follows the character as he and his pet dog, Max, plan to ruin Whoville’s Christmas celebration by stealing the town’s decorations and presents. Read on for where to watch The Grinch online and how to do so for free.

Watch The Grinch on Hulu+ With Live TV

Watch The Grinch on Fubo TV

Watch The Grinch on Sling TV

How to Watch The Grinch online free

Read on for how to watch The Grinch online for free and the tips and tricks to stream the movie at no cost.

Watch The Grinch With Hulu+ With Live TV’s Free Trial

Watch The Grinch With Fubo TV’s Free Trial

