Here’s How to Watch the ‘Home Alone’ Movies For Free to Relive All of Kevin’s Christmas Heists

Keep the change, ya filthy animal. If you want to know where to watch Home Alone online for free, you’ve come to the right place.

Home Alone premiered in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister, an 8-year-old boy who defends his Chicago home from burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation to Paris. The movie, written by John Hughes (the same writer as The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), was a success at the box office, with $476.7 million grossed worldwide. The film—which was was also the highest-grossing live-action comedy until the release of The Hangover Part II in 2011—also made Culkin an overnight tar and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Two years after the release of Home Alone, a sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, premiered in 1992. The sequel saw Culkin reprise his role as Kevin, as he’s separated from his family on a Christmas vacation to New York City. The movie grossed more than $359 million worldwide and let to several spinoffs without Culkin, including Home Alone 3, Home Alone: Holiday Heist and Disney Plus’ original TV series, Home Sweet Home Alone.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Culkin revealed that he doesn’t often watch the Home Alone movies. “I don’t really watch them all that often,” he said. “It’s background radiation at Christmastime. I’ve had people who want to sit down and watch it with me, which is both flattering and creepy.” While Culkin doesn’t watch Home Alone around the holidays, the same can’t be said for millions of fans around the world. Read on for where to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 online for free and how to stream the holiday classic this season (or any time of year, really.)

Where to Watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 online

Here’s where to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 online. Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu+ With Live TV. Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which saves users about $16 from the monthly price. Home Alone‘s TV spinoff, Home Sweet Home Alone, is also available to stream on Disney Plus.) Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month. Home Alone is also available on Amazon Prime Video to rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is also available on Amazon Prime Video to rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99. Both Home Alone 3 and Home Alone: Holiday Heist, which don’t star Macaulay Culkin but are just as fun, are also available to rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 online for free

How can one watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2 online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Home Alone and Home Alone 2 at no cost.

While Disney Plus doesn’t have a free trial, there is a way to subscribe for free. If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Who’s in the Home Alone cast?

Home Alone cast included Macualay Culkin, who was 10 years old at the time, as the lead role of Kevin. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern star as the villains of Home Alone, Harry and Marv. See the full Home Alone cast below.

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin

Joe Pesci as Harry

Daniel Stern as Marv

John Heard as Peter

Roberts Blossom as Marley

Catherine O’Hara as Kate

Angela Goethals as Linnie

Devin Ratray as Buzz

Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank

Hillary Wolf as Megan

John Candy as Gus Polinski

Larry Hankin as Officer Balzak

Michael C. Maronna as Jeff

Kristin Minter as Heather

Daiana Campeanu as Sondra

Jedidiah Cohen as Rod

Kieran Culkin as Fuller

Senta Moses as Tracy

Anna Slotky as Brook

Terrie Snell as Aunt Leslie

Jeffrey Wiseman as Mitch Murphy

Virginia Smith as Georgette

Matt Doherty as Steff

Ralph Foody as Johnny

Michael Guido as Snakes

Ray Toler as Uncle Rob

Billie Bird as Irene

Bill Erwin as Ed

Gerry Becker as Officer No. 1

Alan Wilder as Scranton Ticket Agent

Hope Davis as French Ticket Agent

Kenneth Hudson Campbell as Santa Claus impersonator

Who’s in the Home Alone 2 cast?

The Home Alone 2 cast included Macaulay Culkin, who returned for his role as Kevin and was two years older than he was in Home Alone. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern also returned to their roles as the villains of Home Alone 2, Harry and Marv, while many other actors, including Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, reprised their roles as members of Kevin’s family. See the full Home Alone 2 cast below.

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin

Joe Pesci as Harry

Daniel Stern as Marc

Catherine O’Hara as Kate

John Heard as Peter

Devin Ratray as Buzz

Hillary Wolf as Megan

Maureen Elisabeth Shay as Linnie

Michael C. Maronna as Jeff

Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank

Terrie Snell as Aunt Leslie

Jedidiah Cohen as Rod

Senta Moses as Tracy

Daiana Campeanu as Sondra

Kieran Culkin as Fuller

Anna Slotky as Brooke

Tim Curry as Mr. Hector

Brenda Fricker as the Pigeon Lady

Eddie Bracken as Mr. Duncan

Dana Ivey as Hester Stone

Leigh Zimmerman as a Fashion Model

Ralph Foody as Johnny

Clare Hoak as Dam

Bob Eubanks as Ding-Dang-Dong Host

Ally Sheedy as New York Ticket Agent

Rod Sell as Officer Bennett

Ron Canada as Times Square Police Officer

Donald Trump as himself

Home Alone and Home Alone 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch them for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.