Here’s How to Watch ‘Elf’ For Free Because Buddy the Elf Never Gets Old

No Christmas is complete without Elf. But if you don’t know where to watch Elf online for free, don’t worry because you’ve come to the right place.

Elf, which premiered in 2003 and was directed by Jon Favreau (a.k.a. Happy Hogan from the Marvel Cinematic Universe), starred Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves who learns about his true origin when he travels to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a children’s book publisher. Since its premiere, Elf has become one of the most successful Christmas movie in history, with more than $220 mllion grossed worldwide against a $33 million budget. The movie also led to a Broadway musical, Elf: The Musical, in 2010 and an animated television special, Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas, in 2014.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Ferrell revealed that he turned down $29 million to star in Elf 2 due to the sequel’s bad premise. “I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’ And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie,'” he said.

Still, even without a sequel, Elf is regarded as one of the best Christmas movies of all time. “Our goal, even then, was to make a movie that could be part of that pantheon,” Favreau told Rolling Stone in 2020. “The fact that it’s in rotation is the highest honor that movie can have.” So where can viewers watch Elf? Read on for where to watch Elf online for free and how to stream the movie at no cost.

Where to watch Elf online

Where can one watch Elf online? Elf is available to stream on HBO Max, Starz and AMC Plus. HBO Max, which offers two plans: a $9.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $14.99 per month ad-free plan. Both plans also offer yearly subscriptions. The ad-supported plan offers a $99.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) and the ad-free plan offers a $149.99 per year subscription (which saves users about $30 from the monthly price.)

Starz has a current deal for $3 per month for three months. Without the deal, Starz costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year, which saves users about $32 compared to the monthly rate. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month. Elf is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99 or buy for $9.99.

How to watch Elf online for free

How can one watch Elf online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Elf at no cost.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Hulu offers a seven-day free trial of Starz’s streaming service, in addition to its own 30-day free trial. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. Meanwhile, its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial of Hulu, with the option to add a Starz free trial for seven days.

Hulu also offers a live-tv plan, Hulu+ With Live TV, which has access to Hulu’s library of movies and TV shows, along with more than 75 live channels and 50 hours of DVR. Hulu+ With Live TV also offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

Another way to get a Starz free trial is with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial. FuboTV’s free trial offers access to the entire FuboTV list of channels and premium add-ons, which includes Starz. This means that by signing up for FuboTV’s seven-day free trial, users will automatically get a Starz free trial for seven days too. The regular service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Starz in addition to its own streaming service. To sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s Starz free trial, users will need to be Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more.

If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free—which can include seven days of Starz free. After the trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Watch Elf With Amazon Prime Video’s AMC Plus Free Trial

Amazon Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial of AMC Plus, which users can also sign up for on Sling, AppleTV, the Roku Channel and YouTube TV. Not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want an Amazon Prime Video subscription can also subscribe for $8.99 per month.

Who is in the Elf cast?

The Elf cast includes Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, Bob Newhart as Papa Elf, and Ed Asner as Santa Clause. Read on for the full Elf cast.

Will Ferrell as Buddy Hobbs

James Caan as Walter Hobbs

Zooey Deschanel as Jovie

Mary Steenburgen as Emily Hobbs

Daniel Tay as Michael Hobbs

Bob Newhart as Papa Elf

Ed Asner as Santa Claus

Faizon Love as Wanda

Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch

Amy Sedaris as Deb

Michael Lerner as Fulton Greenway

Andy Richter as Morris

Kyle Gass as Eugene Dupree

Artie Lange as the Fake Santa

Jon Favreau as Dr. Ben Leonardo

Peter Billingsley as Ming Ming

David Paul Grove as Pom Pom

Elf is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

