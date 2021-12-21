Here’s Where to Watch ‘Die Hard’ For Free—AKA, the Best Unofficial Christmas Movie

Every year, audiences around the world have the same debate over whether or not Die Hard can be considered a Christmas classic. Really, the decision is up to you—but first, you’ll need to find out where to watch Die Hard in time for the holidays.

Die Hard, which is based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, first premiered in theaters in July 1988. The blockbuster stars Bruce Willis as New York City police detective John McClane, who must fight off terrorists who take employees at a corporate skyscraper hostage while he’s on a visit to Los Angeles. Despite its summertime debut, the film is set smack dab in the middle of the holiday season—most of the action takes place during what was supposed to be a holiday office party, and Christmas songs like “Winter Wonderland, “Let It Snow” and “Ode to Joy” abound.

Still, some fans of Die Hard don’t consider it to be a holiday movie due to all the bloodshed, whereas others simply can’t get enough of this unofficial Christmas classic. But it’s ultimately up to you to decide. For everything you need to know about where to watch Die Hard online—plus where to watch Die Hard 2 and Die Hard With a Vengeance—just keep on reading.

Where to watch Die Hard online

If you’re wondering where to watch Die Hard online for free, you actually have a few different options. This year, Die Hard will be airing on Bravo’s network—but don’t worry if you don’t have cable. Cord-cutters can still watch Die Hard online for free via the following free trial and streaming options below. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before your free trial is up to avoid any fees.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great option to watch Die Hard online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels—including Bravo, where you can watch Die Hard for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Keep in mind that Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if you choose not to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

Another way to watch Die Hard online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including Bravo to watch every moment of Die Hard online for free. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

Currently, Amazon Prime users can watch Die Hard online for free via IMDb TV, though we suggest you act on this option quickly as it’s unclear how long the offer stands. In order to watch Die Hard online for free through IMDb TV, you have to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber. While Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription. Now, if you’re a student, Amazon Prime is even cheaper at $6.49 per month, which is half the price of a regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription. But don’t worry if you’re not trying to drop any money—Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is always an option.

What’s great about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that it’s four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial.

While Die Hard is available to stream to all Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus users, anyone can watch Die Hard even if they aren’t subscribed to a paid plan this year. Peacock is making Die Hard free to stream with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan does require users to subscribe with their email, and offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as some Peacock originals. Follow the steps below to watch Die Hard online for free via Peacock.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock’s free plan . Search for Die Hard and enjoy it for free.

Where to watch Die Hard 2 online

Like the first film in the franchise, Die Hard 2: Die Harder will be airing on Bravo’s network. But even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free. Just read on ahead for the free trial and streaming options available to watch the film this year.

Just like Die Hard, Hulu+ With Live TV is an ideal option when it comes to watching Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free. The streamer offers over 75 live channels, including Bravo—which is where you can watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder for free with the streamer’s seven-day free trial. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the free trial ends to avoid Hulu+ With Live TV’s $65 per month fee.

Again, viewers will find that it’s easy to watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial. As mentioned, Fubo offers the Bravo network, which will allow you to watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free this year. Keep in mind that the service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel if you decide not to stick with it.

In addition to Die Hard, Amazon Prime users can watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free via IMDb TV. While it’s unclear how long this offer stands, we always recommend acting sooner than later so that you don’t miss the chance to watch Die Hard 2 online for free.

As we explained previously, in order to watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free through IMDb TV, you have to be an Amazon Prime Video subscriber. While Amazon Prime Video normally costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members—or alternatively, is included with Amazon Prime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year—users do have an option to try the service out for free through Amazon Prime Video’s free trial. The trial, which lasts for a whopping 30 days, gives you more time than competitors like Peacock to stream TV shows and movies, which of course, includes Die Hard 2.

In addition to Die Hard, Peacock users can watch Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free with the streamer even if they aren’t subscribed to a paid plan. All you need to do is sign up to watch Die Hard 2 with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan, which requires users to subscribe with their email, offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as some Peacock originals. Just be sure to search for Die Hard 2: Die Harder online for free via Peacock after signing up.

Where to watch Die Hard 3 online

Unlike its predecessors, it looks like there’s really only one place where you can watch Die Hard With a Vengeance online for free this year—but your option for streaming should look pretty similar by now. Check it out below.

1995’s Die Hard With a Vengeance is only available to watch online for free this year via Peacock. Like Die Hard and Die Hard 2, Peacock users can watch Die Hard With a Vengeance online for free with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan, which requires users to subscribe with their email, offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows—including the first two films in the Die Hard franchise. Simply search for Die Hard With a Vengeance to watch it online for free on Peacock after signing up.