Here’s Where to Watch ‘A Christmas Story’ to See Ralphie’s Important Xmas

A Christmas Story—which is based on Jean Shepherd’s 1966 book, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, and Wanda Hickey’s 1971 book Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters—premiered 1983 and is often ranked as one of the best Christmas movies of all time. The film is told in a series of vignettes with narration told by an adult Ralphie Parker as he reminisces about a specific Christmas when he was 9 years old. That Christmas, Ralphia wanted one thing: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. The request was denied by everyone in his life—his mother, Mrs. Parker, his teacher, Miss Shields, and even Santa Clause at Higbees—with each person giving Ralphie the same warning that he’ll shoot his eye out.

Despite everyone’s protests, Ralphie receives a Red Ryder B.B. gun for Christmas and uses it to shoot a target in his backyard. The BB ricochets off a sign and knocks Ralphie’s glasses off. While searching for them, Ralphie steps on them and breaks them. He then lies to his mother about what happened to his glasses, which he believes. That night, with the gun by his side, Ralphie thinks about how the BB gun was the best present he ever received. Along with Ralphie’s vignette, A Christmas Story also includes other vignettes interspersed between Ralphie’s journey. Those vignettes include scenes with Ralphie’s father, Mr. Parker (also known as The Old Man), Ralphie’s friends, Rick and Schwarts, and Ralphie’s younger brother, Randy.

There’s no doubt A Christmas Story is one of the most well-known holiday movies ever. So if it’s on your watch list this holiday season (or year-round), read on for where to watch A Christmas Story online for free.

Here’s where to watch A Christmas Story online. A Christmas Story is available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu+ With Live TV and Sling TV. HBO Max costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (which saves users about $20 from the monthly price) for its ad-supported plan, and $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year (which aves users about $30 from the monthly price) for its ad-free plan. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month. Sling TV has a current deal where users can subscribe for $10 for their first month. After the first month, users can continue to subscribe for $35 per month. A Christmas Story is also available on Amazon Prime Video to rent for $3.99 or buy for $9.99.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited & More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

Hulu+ With Live TV is another way to watch A Christmas Story. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, Hulu+ With Live TV, which costs $65 per month, also offers more than 75 live channels, 50 hours of DVR and hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies not available on Hulu’s base plan. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch A Christmas Story online for free. Hulu+ With Live TV also has access to 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey and 1966’s animated TV episode of How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Boris Karloff as the voice of the Grinch.

Though not free, A Christmas Story is also available on Sling TV, which has a current deal that current deal that offers users one month for just $10. (The service costs $35 per month after the deal ends.) Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and local channels like NBC, ABC and CBS. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch A Christmas Story. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can watch A Christmas Story on their devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

The A Christmas Story cast includes Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker and Jean Shepherd as the voice of adult Ralphie. (Shepherd also plays a man standing in the Santa Claus line at Higbee’s.) Melinda Dillon plays Ralphie’s mother, Mrs. Parker, while Darren McGavin plays his father, Mr. Parker (also known as The Old Man.) See the full A Christmas Story Cast below.

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker

Jean Shepherd as adult Ralphie

Ian Petrella as Randy Parker

Melinda Dillon as Mrs. Parker

Darren McGavin as Mr. Parker (The Old Man)

Scott Schwartz as Flick

R. D. Robb as Schwartz

Zack Ward as Scut Farkus

Yano Anaya as Grover Dill

Tedde Moore as Miss Shields

Jeff Gillen as Santa Claus

Patty Johnson as Lead Elf

Drew Hocevar as Male Elf

Leslie Carlson as Christmas Tree Salesman

