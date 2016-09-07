Exactly How to Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection

UPDATE: The collection is now live and selling out fast on Puma.com, BergdorfGoodman.com, Six02.com, and more.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collaboration has been a reliable source of buzz since it launched with her debut creeper styles last September. Now, they’re gearing up for the first full collection drop—and we’ve finally got all the deets on where—and when—you’ll be able to shop it.

On Tuesday, September 6 (yup, right after the holiday long weekend), the line will be released exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and two pop-up shops at Foot Locker’s Six:02 stores in New York and Los Angeles—opening hours 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PCT, respectively. On September 7, it’ll drop globally at Puma stores, Puma.com, and select retailers like Bloomingdale’s.

Rih’s been spotted wearing some of the pieces already, including the lace-up hoodie and sweatpants (paired with $2,000 Dior shades, of course), the supersized turtleneck sweatshirt, and tearaway track pants with a lace-up bodysuit.

Naturally, she pulled everything off—though, in the wise words of Drake at the VMAs, “When it comes to fashion and style, she makes it seem so effortless—until you try and do it yourself, which is when it gets a little awkward.”

Ahead, get a preview of some of our favorite pieces from the line—we’ll add to the gallery as Puma releases more images.