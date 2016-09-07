StyleCaster
Share

Exactly How to Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Exactly How to Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection

by
Exactly How to Shop Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection
23 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

UPDATE: The collection is now live and selling out fast on Puma.com, BergdorfGoodman.com, Six02.com, and more.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collaboration has been a reliable source of buzz since it launched with her debut creeper styles last September. Now, they’re gearing up for the first full collection drop—and we’ve finally got all the deets on where—and when—you’ll be able to shop it.

MORE: Rihanna Posts Epic Lovefest for Naomi Campbell, Teases Fenty x Puma Release

On Tuesday, September 6 (yup, right after the holiday long weekend), the line will be released exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and two pop-up shops at Foot Locker’s Six:02 stores in New York and Los Angeles—opening hours 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PCT, respectively. On September 7, it’ll drop globally at Puma stores, Puma.com, and select retailers like Bloomingdale’s.

Rih’s been spotted wearing some of the pieces already, including the lace-up hoodie and sweatpants (paired with $2,000 Dior shades, of course), the supersized turtleneck sweatshirt, and tearaway track pants with a lace-up bodysuit.

Naturally, she pulled everything off—though, in the wise words of Drake at the VMAs, “When it comes to fashion and style, she makes it seem so effortless—until you try and do it yourself, which is when it gets a little awkward.”

Ahead, get a preview of some of our favorite pieces from the line—we’ll add to the gallery as Puma releases more images.

MORE: Your Complete Guide to Plastering Yourself in ’90s Sportswear Logos

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Rubberized Leather Sneaker Boot, $325; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Ribbed Lace-Up Maxi Dress, $325; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Eskiva Leather Over-the-Knee Sneaker Boot, $750; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Ribbed Cross-Back Sports Bra, $100; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fenty Puma Cropped Rib-Knit Kimono Top, $175; at Bergdorf Goodman

Lacing Cami Bra, $100; at Puma

Lacing Cami Bra, $100; at Puma

Racerback Flare Jumpsuit, $160; at Puma

Lace-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt, $150; at Puma

Lace-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt, $150; at Puma

Kimono Maxi Jacket, $425; at Puma

Kimono Tricot Track Jacket, $300; at Puma

Striped Knit Pencil Skirt, $190; at Bergdorf Goodman

Striped Knit Pencil Skirt, $190; at Bergdorf Goodman

Cut-Out Bra

Drawstring Graphic T-Shirt, $120; at Puma

Rising Run Sweat Pants, $120; at Puma

Rising Run Sweat Pants, $120; at Puma

Lacing Tights, $120; at Puma

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Cropped Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Top, $80; at Bergdorf Goodman

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Cropped Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Top, $80; at Bergdorf Goodman

Mesh Cap, $50; at Puma

Lace-Up Cap, $50; at Puma

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Gorgeous, Modern Ways to Style Pendant Lighting

20 Gorgeous, Modern Ways to Style Pendant Lighting
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share