Behold: The Top 10 U.S. Cities Where Monogamous Men Live

As 20-somethings dating in Manhattan, my friends and I often laugh about the dearth of prospects who are looking for an LTR, let alone ready to settle down for life. If you’re a straight woman, you’ve probably heard the (sometimes too-close-to-home) jokes about women outnumbering men, and men generally having more options than women. To quote “Sex and the City,” sometimes finding an emotionally available date does feel like looking for a cab with its light on—a matter of pure luck and timing. Who can blame us for half-seriously talking about moving to Colorado or California, where, presumably, the odds aren’t as bad, and it’s easier to meet people with partner potential?

Unwittingly preying on our desire to figure out where to find these unicorns, EliteSingles recently came out with a study that reveals just that. Based on data from 80,000 American men of all sexual orientations, here are the top 10 cities where monogamous men live:

1. Scottsdale, AZ

2. Tucson, AZ

3. Jacksonville, FL

4. Portland, OR

5. Springfield, OR

6. Tampa, FL

7. Sacramento, CA

8. Seattle, WA

9. San Antonio, TX

10. Phoenix, AZ

Wow, Arizona for the win! And Florida and Oregon coming in close seconds. These findings definitely surprised me. Granted, I realized that I was subconsciously associating states with their political reputation: Arizona and Florida traditionally vote more conservatively than Oregon, which decidedly skews more liberal. I have to admit that I assume liberals are less attached to the idea of monogamy—or at least less vocal about it (you can read more about the sexual preferences of Dems and Reps here). But apparently the belief that “monogamy is essential in a relationship”—the statement used in the study—is less of a sociopolitical one, and perhaps more of a cultural, or even somewhat random one.

Regardless, ladies and gents, if you’re looking for a man who will have eyes only for you, forget your fantasies about Denver, San Francisco, and Boston—the 10 cities above are where you’re statistically likelier to get lucky.