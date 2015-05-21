24 Places to Download Modern Wedding Invitations For Free

The words “free” and “wedding” don’t seem to pop up in the same sentence particularly often–something any bride-to-be will work out in five minutes flat. It seems that whenever the W word is mentioned, sale assistants’ eyes fill with dollar signs, and prices somehow sky-rocket. It’s the typical wedding conundrum: You want your day to be brilliant, but you don’t to sacrifice every cent of your savings for it.

Before you completely lose all hope (and all of your holiday/retirement fund) there is one area that’s easy to save cash on, and that’s wedding invitations. Really, there’s absolutely no point forking out for a fancy, original design, while there are hundreds of free and customizable wedding invitations just waiting for you to download and print.

No matter what your style, we bet one of the following 24 websites and wedding blogs will have your perfect, printable wedding invitation available for free. You can leave your purse at home for this one.

1. Smitten on Paper

Tying the Knot DIY and Printable at Smitten on Paper

2. Wedding Chicks

Chevron Stripe Printable Wedding Invitation at Wedding Chicks

3. Greetings Island

4. Download and Print

5. Martha Stewart Weddings

6. Two Brunettes

7. DIY Network

Rustic Wedding Invite at DIY Network

8. J.Bartyn

9. Love and Lavendar

10. Evermine

11. A Handcrafted Wedding

Free Wedding Invitation Template at A Handcrafted Wedding

12. Upcycled Treasures

13. Best Day Ever

Free Watercolor Invitations, at Best Day Ever

14. Love vs Design

15. The Knotty Bride

16. Peter Loves Jane

17. Printable Invitation Kits

Chalkboard Wedding Invitation at Printable Invitations Kid

18. The Budget Savvy Bride

19. Creatus Design

20. Wedding Bee

21. Pretty Blog

Save the Date Printable at The Pretty Blog

22. Etsy

23. Elizabeth Anne Designs

24. Swooned