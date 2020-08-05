How To Donate To Organizations Helping Beirut Right Now

On Tuesday, August 4, the capital of Lebanon suffered a horrific tragedy: a massive explosion in the downtown area of Beirut, flattening the port and damaging buildings, homes and cars around it. Though we can’t turn the clock back and prevent this from happening, many of us feel compelled to do something in order to help the citizens of this Lebanon city—even if it’s just from our own homes. If you’re unsure exactly how to assist or where to donate to help Beirut right now, we’ve got you covered.

Because it’s unlikely you’re able to leave your home and travel to support Beirut in person, giving monetarily is one of the best ways to lend your help. The Lebanese Red Cross has already announced that at least 100 people were killed in the incident, and over 4,000 have gone missing. In addition, many people have lost their homes and the locations where they work are now in pieces or severely damaged. What Beirut needs is support from organizations that know how to help—and our cash to fund the repairs and searches.

During times of tragedy, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with resources, social media posts and news outlets all saying different things. When you want to help, having a clear list of places that are working to support those in need can be helpful—so we have one for you. Below, you’ll find several different organizations to which you can donate to help Beirut right now. Each of them has specific ways they are supporting the city, so you can choose to which organization you give your monetary donations.

We’ve included some information about each place, so you can make an informed decision on how you’d like to support Beirut in the aftermath of this tragedy. No amount is too small, so if you feel as though you can help this city, go ahead and donate to one of the organizations below.

Lebanese Red Cross

The Lebanese Red Cross has been sending out first-responders, staff and ambulances to the affected areas of Beirut since the explosion. As part of the International Red Cross, the Lebanese Red Cross is made up of volunteers working to give relief to those suffering from disasters such as this one.

Donate to Lebanese Red Cross here.

Union Of Relief And Development Associations

The Union of Relief and Development Associates (URDA) is a non-profit organization in Lebanon that has launched a campaign to help those affected by the explosion. URDA typically works with disadvantaged communities in Lebanon, helping them to become empowered and educated—while also legally protecting both women and children. The organization provides shelter, healthcare, protection and relief (among other programs) during emergencies.

Donate to Union of Relief and Development Associations here.

Beit El Baraka

Some of the most vulnerable people after a disaster are those who are older. Beit El Baraka is a Lebanese non-profit organization that works to provide housing, medical assistance and food to those in need—especially older people in the city.

Donate to Beit El Baraka here.

Save The Children

Save the Children is a non-profit organization that works in many different countries to provide relief in different situations—including, but not limited to, protecting children. The organization has been working in Lebanon for years already, and have committed to providing medical care and protection for those in need in Beirut right now.

Donate to Save the Children here.

Impact Lebanon

Right now, Impact Lebanon is working to raise $6.5 million to provide disaster relief to Beirut after the explosion. They’re also working with other charities and organizations in order to make this a reality. By donating to the fund, you can help send relief to those who need it.

Donate to Impact Lebanon here.