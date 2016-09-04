Where to Buy White Jeans That Aren’t Totally See-Through

Whoever said that white jeans are only for summer needs to take a step to the side. I mean, yeah, they do look pretty much perfect paired with a tissue-thin camisole or flouncy off-the-shoulder top, but with a deep green or navy sweater and a pair of brogues, they take on an easy, elegant Carolyn Bessette quality that’ll carry you through fall.
One teeny-tiny issue though: way too many pairs out there aren’t nearly opaque enough. As in, everyone can see what you are (or aren’t) wearing underneath when you’re walking down the street. It’s not just you: we’ve encountered this issue, too, but after some hunting, we’ve found some go-to pairs that won’t give you anxiety—except perhaps about spills (and that’s a story for another post).
In the spirit of sharing our collective knowledge, we’ve rounded up our editors’ favorites in the gallery below. Because as far as we’re concerned, it’s always white-jeans season.
"I’m big on white jeans—practically half my wardrobe is white—and this majorly comfortable skinny pair from AYR has the perfect amount of stretch."—Lauren Caruso, site director
The Skinny, $175; at AYR
"My flawlessly stylish friend has been wearing these all summer, and I just bought myself a pair, too. They’re not see-through, they go with everything—and they’re super flattering, in a cut that is very right now. The best!!"—Bibi Deitz, news editor
Rayner Wide-Leg Jean, $59.99 (was $138); at J.Crew
"I actually don’t own these—yet. But I did try on my friend’s pair the other day and I looove them. Perfect cut, perfect slouch, perfect weight."—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Citizens of Humanity Liya Jean, $227.99 (was $268); at Need Supply Co.
"I’m 5’2 on a good day, so it’s hard for me to find jeans that I don’t have to cuff a trillion times. I have a small obsession with Madewell’s denim for this reason, and this white pair slightly flares out just below my ankle. They have a hint of stretch, too."—Lauren Caruso, site director
Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Off White, $128; at Madewell
"Just enough stretch, the perfect high-enough-but-not-too-high cut, and definitely not at all see-through!"—Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Avedon Ankle Ultra Skinny in Optic White, $178; at Citizens of Humanity
"3x1’s whole game is denim, and this fringe pair is such a must-have. "—Lauren Caruso, site director
WM3 Crop Fringe, $285; at 3x1
"You’d be surprised to hear that a $35 [Ed. note: $25!] pair of white jeans from Old Navy passes the transparency test, but it’s true. These are thick yet stretchy, so I can move around in them without worrying about flashing the world my panty lines—and without paying a premium."—Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Mid-Rise Rockstar Skinny Jeans, $24.95 (was $34.95); at Old Navy
"These are fitted through the hip and wider towards the bottom—a cut I might not have tried at first, but with the recent cropped-flare obsession, I thought I’d give this variation a shot. And success! They’re awesome—super flattering, with plenty of stretch, and thick enough that they’re totally opaque."—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Sammi Wideleg Crop, $165; at Hudson