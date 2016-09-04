Where to Buy White Jeans That Aren’t Totally See-Through

Whoever said that white jeans are only for summer needs to take a step to the side. I mean, yeah, they do look pretty much perfect paired with a tissue-thin camisole or flouncy off-the-shoulder top, but with a deep green or navy sweater and a pair of brogues, they take on an easy, elegant Carolyn Bessette quality that’ll carry you through fall.

One teeny-tiny issue though: way too many pairs out there aren’t nearly opaque enough. As in, everyone can see what you are (or aren’t) wearing underneath when you’re walking down the street. It’s not just you: we’ve encountered this issue, too, but after some hunting, we’ve found some go-to pairs that won’t give you anxiety—except perhaps about spills (and that’s a story for another post).

In the spirit of sharing our collective knowledge, we’ve rounded up our editors’ favorites in the gallery below. Because as far as we’re concerned, it’s always white-jeans season.