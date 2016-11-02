StyleCaster
Where to Buy Velvet Boots at Every Height

Where to Buy Velvet Boots at Every Height

Where to Buy Velvet Boots at Every Height
As far as formative fashion icons go, Buffy, Blossom, and Brenda (Walsh, that is) are way up there. And if there’s one thing the three of them had in common, it’s a love of velvet—which, as luck would have it, may as well be the official fabric of Fall ’16. Where a few seasons ago it would have required a good deal of hunting (and I say this from experience) to find say, a velvet slip dress or pair of platform sandals, nowadays you can’t walk into Zara or click more than a link or two on ASOS without the plush fabric calling out to you from all directions.

One of our favorite ways to wear it for fall—and one of the few that works even for those who don’t look to ’90s teen dramas for outfit inspo—is velvet boots, whether over-the-knee (your best excuse for breaking out your shortest mini), ankle length (great for everyday wear with black skinnies), or mid-calf (street-style-worthy with cropped trousers or a midi skirt).

I will say, however, having owned a pair of Robert Clergerie blue-velvet lace-up boots for several years now—the spoils of a very good Opening Ceremony sample sale—there’s a pretty slim window in which you can wear them (at least in the Northeast). Too warm outside, and there will be some awkward sweating to contend with; any snow whatsoever, and you should probably avoid the outdoors at all costs. That’s not to say you shouldn’t buy a pair, though—no way!—just that you should snag them sooner rather than later so you can get as much wear out of them as possible.

In the slideshow, shop 25 pairs of the best pairs of velvet boots you can buy right now.

Menodemosso Velvet Ankle Boots, $298; at W Concept

Sylvana Boot, $150; at Aldo

Aquazzura Nova Bootie 85 Velvet Ankle Boots, $1,095; at MyTheresa

Velvet Over-the-Knee High-Heel Boots, $119; at Zara

Ace Lace-Up Mid-Heel Boot, $475; at Freda Salvador

Velvet Heeled Over-the-Knee Boots, $83; at ASOS

Jeffrey Campbell x Free People Velveteen Heel Boot, $178; at Free People

Charlotte Olympia Infinity and Beyond Knee-High Boots, $1,395; at ShopBop

Dries Van Noten Velvet Boot with Metallic Applique, $870; at Bergdorf Goodman

Laurence Dacade Velvet Knee-Length Boots, $919; at StyleBop

Krazy Pointed Boots, $60; at Topshop

Jet II 4-Buckle Special Edition, $449; at Modern Vice

Miu Miu Velvet Platform Ankle Boots, $975; at Matches Fashion

Jeffrey Campbell Cienega Over-the-Knee Boots, $190; at Urban Outfitters

We Built This City Boots, $128; at Nasty Gal

MSGM Floral Bootie, $645; at Moda Operandi

Lia Round-Heel Ankle Boots, $59.99; at Public Desire

Saint Laurent Babies Leopard-Print Velvet Ankle Boots, $845; at Net-A-Porter

The Leggylady Boot, $798; at Stuart Weitzman

Jaclyn Boot, $167; at Senso

Sonia Rykiel Black Velvet Pom-Pom Boots, $950; at Avenue 32

Brigade Boots, $290; at Ted and Muffy

LFL by Lust for Life Maven Boots, $119.95; at Zappos

Esther Boots, $130; at Vagabond

The Nealy Boot, $218; at Madewell

