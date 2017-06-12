Where to Buy Vacation Clothes: 5 Places We Can’t Get Enough Of

So you booked a vacation—congrats! And after you’ve managed to take off a few days from work and decided on a destination with your friends or S.O., the most harrowing part of going away isn’t just figuring out what to pack—it’s figuring out what you actually need to buy first. And while we’re into one-stop shops (hi, Zara!) for everything from bathing suits to sandals, sorting through racks upon racks of options is a huge time-suck. And we can probably wager a guess that you don’t have that sort of time—otherwise, you probably wouldn’t need a vacation in the first place.
To help you get prepared for your getaway, we scoured five top retailers and put together a short list of things to pack for each—all dependent on where you’re going (French Riviera, anyone?). We included everything from bathing suits to sunglasses, and even a pair of super-comfy sneakers if you’re more of a scour-the-mainland-for-the-best-streetfood type. Ahead, where to buy vacation gear based on your plans, and five items from each that we’re crushing on hard.
Need Supply
Going on a tour of Italy? Virginia-based indie retailer Need Supply has everything you need.
A Peace Treaty Kaveh Sand Scarf, $198; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Need Supply
Apiece Apart Knit Cold Shoulder Top, $295; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Need Supply
Kaarem Wind Lantern Front Pleat Wide Leg Pant, $280; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Need Supply
Komono Stella in Acetate Champagne, $120; at Need Supply
Photo:
Need Supply
Net-A-Porter
If you're heading to the French Riviera, you'll want to stop at Net-A-Porter First
Fella Danny Swimsuit, $240; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Zimmermann Mercer Floating Ruffled Floral Playsuit, $690; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
MUUN Ninon Straw and Cotton-Canvas Tote, $210; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Rag & Bone Calla Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $395; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Tictail
If visiting the Swedish archipelago is in your summer plans, head to Swedish online marketplace Tictail, who also has an NYC brick-and-mortar.
Jennie Ellen Bae Shoes in Camel, $136; at Tictail
Photo:
Tictail
Tictail
Caroline Hjerpe Drip Drop Earrings, $70; at Tictail
Photo:
Tictail
Tictail
Caitlin Hinshelwood Textiles Show Birds Silk Handkerchief, $58; at Tictail
Photo:
Tictail
Tictail
Wray Nantes Dress, $238; at Tictail
Photo:
Tictail
StyleNanda
Taking a staycation to hit up NYC's museum scene? Korean Insta-bait store StyleNanda's your go-to.
Woven Deep Bucket Bag, $69; at StyleNanda
Photo:
StyleNanda
StyleNanda
Photo:
StyleNanda
StyleNanda
Photo:
StyleNanda
StyleNanda
Photo:
StyleNanda
StyleNanda
Striped Buttoned Front Cami Dress, $61; at StyleNanda
Photo:
StyleNanda
W Concept
If your idea of a summer vacay is searching for Bungeo-ppang in Seoul, hit up W Concept. The Korean retailer houses hundred of on-trends brands.
OSOI Mini Brot Bag, $290; at W Concept
Photo:
W Concept
W Concept
Photo:
W Concept
W Concept
Photo:
W Concept
W Concept
A.T. Corner Floral Navy Dress, $130; at W Concept
Photo:
W Concept
W Concept
Novesta Star Master Sneakers, $130; at W Concept
Photo:
W Concept