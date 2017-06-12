StyleCaster
Where to Buy Vacation Clothes: 5 Places We Can’t Get Enough Of

Lauren Caruso
by
So you booked a vacation—congrats! And after you’ve managed to take off a few days from work and decided on a destination with your friends or S.O., the most harrowing part of going away isn’t just figuring out what to pack—it’s figuring out what you actually need to buy first. And while we’re into one-stop shops (hi, Zara!) for everything from bathing suits to sandals, sorting through racks upon racks of options is a huge time-suck. And we can probably wager a guess that you don’t have that sort of time—otherwise, you probably wouldn’t need a vacation in the first place.

To help you get prepared for your getaway, we scoured five top retailers and put together a short list of things to pack for each—all dependent on where you’re going (French Riviera, anyone?). We included everything from bathing suits to sunglasses, and even a pair of super-comfy sneakers if you’re more of a scour-the-mainland-for-the-best-streetfood type. Ahead, where to buy vacation gear based on your plans, and five items from each that we’re crushing on hard.

1 of 25
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Need Supply

Going on a tour of Italy? Virginia-based indie retailer Need Supply has everything you need.

A Peace Treaty Kaveh Sand Scarf, $198; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Need Supply

Apiece Apart Knit Cold Shoulder Top, $295; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Need Supply

Kaarem Wind Lantern Front Pleat Wide Leg Pant, $280; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Need Supply

NEED Pace Dress, $185; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Need Supply

Komono Stella in Acetate Champagne, $120; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Net-A-Porter

If you're heading to the French Riviera, you'll want to stop at Net-A-Porter First

Fella Danny Swimsuit, $240; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Net-A-Porter

Zimmermann Mercer Floating Ruffled Floral Playsuit, $690; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Net-A-Porter

MUUN Ninon Straw and Cotton-Canvas Tote, $210; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Net-A-Porter

Rag & Bone Calla Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals, $395; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Net-A-Porter

Acne Studios Sena Poplin Dress, $420; at Net-A-Porter

 

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Tictail

If visiting the Swedish archipelago is in your summer plans, head to Swedish online marketplace Tictail, who also has an NYC brick-and-mortar.

Jennie Ellen Bae Shoes in Camel, $136; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Tictail

Caroline Hjerpe Drip Drop Earrings, $70; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Tictail

MYR Leila Bag, $313; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Tictail

Caitlin Hinshelwood Textiles Show Birds Silk Handkerchief, $58; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
Tictail

Wray Nantes Dress, $238; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
StyleNanda

Taking a staycation to hit up NYC's museum scene? Korean Insta-bait store StyleNanda's your go-to.

Woven Deep Bucket Bag, $69; at StyleNanda

 

Photo: StyleNanda
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
StyleNanda

Chunky Heel Slip-On Sandals, $44; at StyleNanda

 

 

Photo: StyleNanda
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
StyleNanda

Fake Sleeve Skirt, $69; at StyleNanda

 

Photo: StyleNanda
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
StyleNanda

Frill Trim Cropped Camisole, $19; at StyleNanda

 

Photo: StyleNanda
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
StyleNanda

Striped Buttoned Front Cami Dress, $61; at StyleNanda

 

Photo: StyleNanda
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
W Concept

If your idea of a summer vacay is searching for Bungeo-ppang in Seoul, hit up W Concept. The Korean retailer houses hundred of on-trends brands.

OSOI Mini Brot Bag, $290; at W Concept

 

Photo: W Concept
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
W Concept

MH2 Crop Jacket, $141; at W Concept

 

 

Photo: W Concept
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
W Concept

MSKN2ND Bucket Hat, $68; at W Concept

 

Photo: W Concept
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
W Concept

A.T. Corner Floral Navy Dress, $130; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept
Where To Shop For Vacation Clothes
W Concept

Novesta Star Master Sneakers, $130; at W Concept

 

Photo: W Concept

