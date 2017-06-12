Where to Buy Vacation Clothes: 5 Places We Can’t Get Enough Of

So you booked a vacation—congrats! And after you’ve managed to take off a few days from work and decided on a destination with your friends or S.O., the most harrowing part of going away isn’t just figuring out what to pack—it’s figuring out what you actually need to buy first. And while we’re into one-stop shops (hi, Zara!) for everything from bathing suits to sandals, sorting through racks upon racks of options is a huge time-suck. And we can probably wager a guess that you don’t have that sort of time—otherwise, you probably wouldn’t need a vacation in the first place.

To help you get prepared for your getaway, we scoured five top retailers and put together a short list of things to pack for each—all dependent on where you’re going (French Riviera, anyone?). We included everything from bathing suits to sunglasses, and even a pair of super-comfy sneakers if you’re more of a scour-the-mainland-for-the-best-streetfood type. Ahead, where to buy vacation gear based on your plans, and five items from each that we’re crushing on hard.