A Guide on How to Style Trousers—Plus the Best Options to Buy Online

Whether you scoured 2023 fashion trend reports or you follow some fashion girlies on TikTok, you know that trousers are having a moment. The dress pants, which were once relegated to the menswear section, are right on trend amid new interest in the old money aesthetic.

While trousers can look effortlessly cool, they’re not the easiest clothing article to style. The key to building an outfit around trousers—and particularly an outfit that looks fresh in 2023—is to nail the right styling proportions, says personal shopper and stylist Alex Lamb.

“You want to balance an outfit by pairing a wider, longer leg trouser with a tucked in and more fitted top or blouse,” she explains. From there you can cinch your waist with a belt or add a sweater or jacket, she says. “For some people, an oversized top paired with an oversized trouser pant is the look—and it can be—but you need to be able to create dimension in the outfit to make it look interesting and proportioned,” she says.

And if you want to look sharp in the style of tailored pants, finding the perfect fit is key. Choosing pants with the right inseam length for your height is key, and that may require taking a too-long pair to a tailor, notes Lamb.

Ideally, your trousers will just skim the bottom of your shoes (be they flat shoes or heels) without dragging on the floor, Lamb says. “Have your tailor advise you on the right length so that you have the appropriate crease in the front—try aiming for one crease rather than multiple, which can make the pant look sloppy,” she says. “Personally, I don’t love when my pants drag on the floor so I tend to hem them about half an inch above the bottom of the shoe I plan to wear them with—this elongates your legs without you stepping on the bottom of the pants.”

Of course, the first step to pulling off trousers is to find the perfect pair. If you want to add a set of women’s trousers to your wardrobe, here are some of the best options to shop.

Reformation Mason Pant

One of Lamb’s top picks, the Reformation Mason Pant is likely also a favorite of your best-dressed friend. The style comes in regular, petite, and long lengths, a detail that may save you a trip to the tailor.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant

Another one of Lamb’s favorite pairs of trousers at the moment, Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant is high-waisted with a wide leg. It’s available in 12 different colors, so you can choose a neutral pair (like a tan shade) or go for more of a statement (e.g. hot pink).

Princess Polly Archer Pants

Look no further than Princess Polly for an affordable option that’s available in regular, petite, tall, and curve sizing, in a slew of colors and patterns. They’re part of Princess Polly’s Lower Impact range, since their composition is 95 percent reclaimed polyester.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant

These trousers from Abercrombie & Fitch stand out for their color options, including bubblegum pink and denim options. Each comes in short, regular, and long lengths, and the trousers are also available in the brand’s Curve Love sizing, which features an additional two inches through the hips and thighs.

Boohoo High Waist Tapered Tailored Suit Trousers

While wide-leg trousers are currently trending, you should always go with a silhouette you like best on you, says Lamb. “I love a cigarette style so it’s fitted in the leg but still has a bit of flare on the bottom,” she says. “With that, you can still wear a t-shirt or a blouse and make sure the pant hits right where the ankle bone meets your foot to balance the look.” Consider this Boohoo pair if you’re after a slimmer leg.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Lamb suggests looking for lighter-weight materials if you’re planning on wearing your trousers during warmer months. “Linen is amazing for this, but just know, it will wrinkle and that’s okay,” she says. A white pair, like this option from Madewell, can also seem like a more spring-appropriate choice.

Zara Satin Effect Cargo Pants

“Lately, I am loving an updated trouser with cargo pockets in silk or satin,” says Lamb. “When you wear them with a slingback heel and a crop top or a sexy fitted tank, it’s super cute and fun for spring—day or night.” This pair made with a lustrous satin-esque fabric fits the bill.

Topshop Straight Leg Faux Leather Trousers

Another alternative to run-of-the-mill trousers, leather trousers offer a more casual, edgier vibe. These faux leather Topshop trousers have a solid 5-star rating on Nordstrom.

Toteme Lyocell Linen Wrap Trousers Tofu

Lamb is a fan of Swedish brand Toteme’s trouser offerings. This flowy, white linen option screams “dreamy European vacation.”