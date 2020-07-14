Here’s How To Get Your Hands On Zara Pieces That Sell Out Way Too Fast

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever complimented someone on their outfit only to hear them say it’s a piece from last season—or even several seasons ago—you’ll understand just how frustrating that situation can be. Having someone say to you, “Oh, I got this from Zara last year. Sorry!” is a heartbreaking scenario, but we’ve recently uncovered a little trick to help you figure out where to buy sold-out Zara clothes online. Next time someone tells you that their Zara look is a few years old, skip the tears and turn to the site that’s chock-full of the best vintage finds: Etsy.

While Etsy might be known for their handmade goods and personalized gifts, it’s also home to hundreds of small clothing shops bursting with gorgeous pieces—whether it be original designs, vintage finds or consignment clothes on sale. Among all these popular online boutiques are sellers who have older—and even vintage—Zara styles available. Some are simply last season’s pieces that someone is purging from their closest, and some are rare Zara finds from back in the day. Just by searching “Zara” on the Etsy site, you’ll open up a world of sold-out Zara pieces you can now shop. Say goodbye to fashion FOMO!

Seriously, knowing where to buy sold-out Zara clothes for outlet-level prices is a total game-changer. Whether it’s a trendy sweetheart neck crop top in a pretty floral pattern or a slightly-preppy vintage sweatshirt, you can find some amazing Zara pieces on Etsy. Of course, like most Zara clothes, these pieces go quickly. So if you see something you love available in your size, don’t hesitate. Before you know it, the Zara clothing on Etsy will have disappeared faster than the first time around.

If you’re still a little bit skeptical that there really are some majorly trendy and vintage Zara pieces to shop on Etsy, we get it. That’s why we went ahead and rounded up some of the cutest items you can score right now online. Once you see what Etsy sellers have to offer, you’ll never fear complimenting someone’s outfit again. Happy hunting!

1. Flower Crop Top

Pair this Zara flower crop top with your favorite cut-off shorts or try it with a trendy midi skirt this summer. Odds are, people will be asking you where you got this blouse.

2. Vertical Pinstripe T-Shirt

This vertical pinstripe t-shirt is a fun casual and maximalist piece to have in your closet. Wear it during summer with white shorts, then add jeans and an oversized jacket when the temperatures drop.

3. Small Casual Tote Bag

You’ve likely seen cute and small tote bags like this all over social media, so do yourself a favor and snag this daisy-adorned tote before it’s too late (again).

4. Bon Marin Vintage Sweatshirt

For those who love a good vintage find, Vintage Clothing Zone on Etsy has plenty of fun options—including this old school Zara “Bon Marin” sweatshirt.

5. Blue Checked Shorts

Those cute shorts you were eyeing from Zara sell out in a flash? Snag these adorable blue gingham shorts and forget you ever missed the boat the first time.

6. Shaggy Jacket

Get ready for fall and winter with this seriously cool Zara shaggy jacket. This is the type of statement piece that goes super quickly, so grab it while you can.

7. Long Wrap Skirt

You can never have too many maxi skirts, and this Zara wrap skirt is perfect to add to any collection. It pairs well with summer essentials, but transitions into fall well, too.

8. Vintage Style Knit Top

This vintage style knit top is very grandpa—chic, and we’re into it. The short sleeves make it totally wearable for summer and early fall, and then it’s a perfect layering piece for cooler seasons.

9. Glossy Blouse

This Zara glossy blouse is ideal for wearing with just about any bottoms in your closet this season—from high-waisted shorts to ripped white jeans.

10. Vintage Minnie Mouse Sweatshirt

For all you Disney fans who love the Zara Disney collections, this vintage Minnie Mouse sweatshirt is a seriously cute find.

