The Best Places To Buy Shapewear Online, According To Real Women

Commando
Commando has set out to make the perfect line of undergarments—and honestly, they’ve pretty much nailed it. They design everything from shapewear (obviously) to comfy activewear and even sleepwear, too! You simply can’t go wrong with this pair of Classic Control Shorts, available in four colorways and sizes XS-3X.
SKIMS
SKIMS changed the shapewear game when it launched the one-sided Solution Short, so it’s high time you got a pair for yourself. The shorts (and the rest of the brand’s range) are available in sizes XXS-5X (!) and come in nine neutral shades. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be a total shapewear expert—she’s been wearing it (and cutting it up to fit her needs) for years.
Spanx
Spanx is maybe the most popular shapewear brand on the market. And for good reason! These high-quality pieces are renown for a sculpting fit that never budges or rolls down throughout the day. This open-bust bodysuit is a best-seller because it offers total support without feeling restrictive. Plus, you can wear your own bra with it! Shop Spanx’s range now in sizes S-3X.
Shapermint
Shapermint’s line of shapewear pieces is meant to make you feel good in what you already own—and what’s better than that? Nearly half of their online community are first-time shapewear buyers, and all their pieces are built to last. This seamless bodysuit, for instance, skims over your curves and smooths everything out. It comes in sizes S-4X and features wide straps, so you can style your bra underneath without it popping out.
Wolford
You might already know Wolford for their selection of luxe tights, but did you know they also have an amazing shapewear offering? They’re definitely on the pricier side of the shapewear spectrum, but I can all but guarantee that splurging on a few of their products will be well worth it. This Forming Dress will virtually disappear under your clothes. Shop it in sizes XS-L.
HoneyLove
HoneyLove creates some of the best-fitting shapewear on the market right now. The brand sells bras, bodysuits, shorts and more on their site, but the best-selling SuperPower Shorts are a fan-favorite (they have over 1,000 reviews!) priced at just under $90 bucks. These sheer shorts are available in sizes XS-3X in four colorways.