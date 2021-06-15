StyleCaster
The Best Places To Buy Shapewear Online, According To Real Women

Julia Marzovilla
by
Photo: Courtesy of Wolford; SKIMS; Spanx; Adobe.

When I’m looking for real results, I find asking real people for advice is key. Take, for example, where to buy shapewear. Our fashion editor asked her followers on Instagram about the shapewear brands they love. Based on their replies, it’s safe to say that the below are the cream of the crop.

Not to start off on a negative note here, but finding the perfect shapewear pieces can often feel pretty challenging. With so many options and brands to choose from, procuring the ideal collection can feel damn near impossible. There are boy shorts, briefs, dresses and plenty of other options with cutouts in places I didn’t even know I needed cutouts! And don’t get me started about the pee hole! Even more annoying is the fact that sometimes, the pieces we wear under our clothes are more expensive than what we’re actually wearing—what gives?

Let me be the first person to remind you that you don’t actually need shapewear in your closet. That said, if you want to look a little smoother in your favorite cocktail dress, or just like the feel of shaping shorts underneath a cute skirt, this list has some pieces you’ll love. I’m talking everything from lightweight options to pieces with mega-support, so you can take your pick based on your personal needs or have something different for every ensemble and occasion.

These picks are also not the super-restrictive styles of yesteryear. I used to exclusively trust brands like Spanx or Commando (Both of which I still love!), but then new brands like SKIMS popped up and made me completely re-think the way I shopped for shapewear thanks to updated size ranges and wider assortments of inclusive colorways. Even better, brands like Maidenform and Assets by Spanx (which is available at Target, by the way!) design options that won’t break the bank if you’re stocking up.

I still love the classics for when I want that super-snatched look, but there’s a time and a place for everything! Read on to check out a few of our favorite real-people-approved shapewear brands below.

Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Where to Buy Shapewear

Assets by Spanx.

Assets by Spanx

Assets by Spanx is available at Target and offers high-quality pieces with affordable price tags, so they’re 100 percent worth checking out. This smoothing thong, for instance, retails for under $15 bucks! The entire range is available in sizes S-1X.

All Around Smoothers Thong $14
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Where to Buy Shapewear

Maidenform.

Maidenform

Maidenform designs tons of affordable bras, but I’m here to specifically talk about how good their shapewear selection is. This cincher technically works as a traditional smoother, but you can also wear it as a top, too (Trust me, we tried it!). Maidenform’s pieces are available to shop in sizes S-3XL.

Firm Control Waist Cincher $21.99
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Where to Buy Shapewear

Commando.

Commando

Commando has set out to make the perfect line of undergarmentsand honestly, they’ve pretty much nailed it. They design everything from shapewear (obviously) to comfy activewear and even sleepwear, too! You simply can’t go wrong with this pair of Classic Control Shorts, available in four colorways and sizes XS-3X.

Classic Control Short $58
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Where to Buy Shapewear

SKIMS.

SKIMS

 SKIMS changed the shapewear game when it launched the one-sided Solution Short, so it’s high time you got a pair for yourself. The shorts (and the rest of the brand’s range) are available in sizes XXS-5X (!) and come in nine neutral shades. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be a total shapewear expert—she’s been wearing it (and cutting it up to fit her needs) for years. 

Solution Short $2 $89
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Where To Buy Shapewear

Spanx.

Spanx

Spanx is maybe the most popular shapewear brand on the market. And for good reason! These high-quality pieces are renown for a sculpting fit that never budges or rolls down throughout the day. This open-bust bodysuit is a best-seller because it offers total support without feeling restrictive. Plus, you can wear your own bra with it! Shop Spanx’s range now in sizes S-3X.

$98
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Where to Buy Shapewear

Shapermint.

Shapermint

Shapermint’s line of shapewear pieces is meant to make you feel good in what you already ownand what’s better than that? Nearly half of their online community are first-time shapewear buyers, and all their pieces are built to last. This seamless bodysuit, for instance, skims over your curves and smooths everything out. It comes in sizes S-4X and features wide straps, so you can style your bra underneath without it popping out.

Open Bra Bodysuit $27.99
Buy Now

 

Wolford.

Wolford

You might already know Wolford for their selection of luxe tights, but did you know they also have an amazing shapewear offering? They’re definitely on the pricier side of the shapewear spectrum, but I can all but guarantee that splurging on a few of their products will be well worth it. This Forming Dress will virtually disappear under your clothes. Shop it in sizes XS-L.

Individual Nature Forming Dress $200
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Where To Buy Shapewear

HoneyLove.

HoneyLove

HoneyLove creates some of the best-fitting shapewear on the market right now. The brand sells bras, bodysuits, shorts and more on their site, but the best-selling SuperPower Shorts are a fan-favorite (they have over 1,000 reviews!) priced at just under $90 bucks. These sheer shorts are available in sizes XS-3X in four colorways.

SuperPower Short $89
Buy Now

