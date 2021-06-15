The Best Places To Buy Shapewear Online, According To Real Women

When I’m looking for real results, I find asking real people for advice is key. Take, for example, where to buy shapewear. Our fashion editor asked her followers on Instagram about the shapewear brands they love. Based on their replies, it’s safe to say that the below are the cream of the crop.

Not to start off on a negative note here, but finding the perfect shapewear pieces can often feel pretty challenging. With so many options and brands to choose from, procuring the ideal collection can feel damn near impossible. There are boy shorts, briefs, dresses and plenty of other options with cutouts in places I didn’t even know I needed cutouts! And don’t get me started about the pee hole! Even more annoying is the fact that sometimes, the pieces we wear under our clothes are more expensive than what we’re actually wearing—what gives?

Let me be the first person to remind you that you don’t actually need shapewear in your closet. That said, if you want to look a little smoother in your favorite cocktail dress, or just like the feel of shaping shorts underneath a cute skirt, this list has some pieces you’ll love. I’m talking everything from lightweight options to pieces with mega-support, so you can take your pick based on your personal needs or have something different for every ensemble and occasion.

These picks are also not the super-restrictive styles of yesteryear. I used to exclusively trust brands like Spanx or Commando (Both of which I still love!), but then new brands like SKIMS popped up and made me completely re-think the way I shopped for shapewear thanks to updated size ranges and wider assortments of inclusive colorways. Even better, brands like Maidenform and Assets by Spanx (which is available at Target, by the way!) design options that won’t break the bank if you’re stocking up.

I still love the classics for when I want that super-snatched look, but there’s a time and a place for everything! Read on to check out a few of our favorite real-people-approved shapewear brands below.

