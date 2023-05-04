The Best Places to Buy Sex Toys Online, From Clitoral Vibrators to Couples Kits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Sex alone is phenomenal, but adding some additional help into the mix can take things to new heights (I’m talking far bigger orgasms than you may have ever had.) There’s nothing wrong with spicing things up in the bedroom, especially if it means equal and better pleasure for all parties involved.

Sex toys, accessories and whatever else is making its way into online sex shops are the perfect way to intensify your sexual experience, whether you’re riding solo or playing with a partner. Retailers like LoveHoney and Fun Factory have a surplus of exciting options to choose from (make shopping for toys your next date with your partner!) with some spots even hosting frequent sales on top-selling items.

Even places like Amazon and Walmart carry their fair share of sexy tools, with prices dipping as low as $10—that’s right, it won’t cost you much to liven things up.

To give you everything you need to expand your sex toy collection, we’ve rounded up our favorite online sex shops to score some seriously eye-rolling sex toys. Keep scrolling for where to buy sex toys online, all budgets considered.

Amazon

The retailer may not openly advertise its hidden section of sex-related paraphernalia, but it’s definitely available. Anything from $10 dildos (beware this one’s size) to wearable G-spot vibrators to silicone rings for enhanced sexual activity are up for grabs.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney routinely offers discounts on its popular sex toys, which is one of the reasons why we love it. Not only that, but you’ll find a variety of items that will suit a range of needs, such as clitorial vibrators, couples kits, men’s masturbators and toys to make any ‘jobs’ far easier.

Dame

Dame carries anything from external wand vibrators to finger vibrators to pH-balanced lubricant. But the possibilities don’t stop there—shoppers can find additional helpers such as libidio-boosting gummies and a tingly topical arousal serum. Get 25 percent off sitewide through Mother’s Day.

LELO

Shop luxury sex toys and pleasurable accessories at Lelo, including a range of LGBT+ options. Right now score discounts of up to 50 percent off and get a free SONA for all purchases above $189.

Walmart

Yes, even Walmart has a selection of sex-related products—and the options are far more varied than you’d think. Grab “tongue licking” clitorial vibes for as low as $37.

We-Vibe

We-Vibe has options for solo play, but its couple vibrators are not to be overlooked. The We-Vibe Sync 2 is one of the retailer’s best-sellers and stays comfortably in place throughout all positions during sex. Right now, buy one get one 50 percent off on select products.

Fun Factory

As the name suggests, Fun Factory has a surplus of exciting offerings, including sex toys, lingerie and “sexy gifts.” Score anal toys, toys for BDSM and butt plugs for your personal collection.