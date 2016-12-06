A Shoppable Guide to Puffers, This Season’s Coolest Coat

This time two years ago, the only people you could probably find getting really, truly excited about puffer coats were your aunt Cheryl in Illinois and the marketing team at The North Face. Because while puffers are many things—warm, practical, not terribly different from a wearable duvet—but they haven’t, historically-speaking, been particularly cool.

This season, however, the tide has changed: Rihanna started wearing her supersize coat in August, weather be damned, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia sent out off-the-shoulder versions for Fall 2016, which are now selling out at $3,000 a pop, and the street-style set is embracing the look with gusto.

Now, these are not the coats your mom bought you from Walmart as a kid to force you to bundle up every winter; these have modern silhouettes (cocoon, cropped, oversize), stylish details (shawl collars, ring-pull zippers), and come in zippy colors like bubblegum pink, metallic silver, and fire-engine red.

Still not quite convinced? Let some of the coolest girls on the internet win you over in the slideshow below—plus shop puffer jackets by brands ranging from Zara to Stella McCartney.