StyleCaster
Share

A Shoppable Guide to Puffers, This Season’s Coolest Coat

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Shoppable Guide to Puffers, This Season’s Coolest Coat

by
A Shoppable Guide to Puffers, This Season’s Coolest Coat
38 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

This time two years ago, the only people you could probably find getting really, truly excited about puffer coats were your aunt Cheryl in Illinois and the marketing team at The North Face. Because while puffers are many things—warm, practical, not terribly different from a wearable duvet—but they haven’t, historically-speaking, been particularly cool.

MORE: The Instagram Guide to Styling Fishnets

This season, however, the tide has changed: Rihanna started wearing her supersize coat in August, weather be damned, Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia sent out off-the-shoulder versions for Fall 2016, which are now selling out at $3,000 a pop, and the street-style set is embracing the look with gusto.

Now, these are not the coats your mom bought you from Walmart as a kid to force you to bundle up every winter; these have modern silhouettes (cocoon, cropped, oversize), stylish details (shawl collars, ring-pull zippers), and come in zippy colors like bubblegum pink, metallic silver, and fire-engine red.

MORE: 31 Foolproof Outfits to Copy This December

Still not quite convinced? Let some of the coolest girls on the internet win you over in the slideshow below—plus shop puffer jackets by brands ranging from Zara to Stella McCartney.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 38

Photo: Carelle

SAM. Jetset Puffer Jacket, $495; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco
Photo: Getty Images

Topshop Boutique The Puffball Puffer Jacket, $210; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Photo: Blair Badge

Short Metallic Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Photo: Fashion Enth

Andrew Marc Down Puffer Jacket, $276.50 (was $395); at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Ordinary People

The Short Puffer, $98; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Photo: ImaxTree

Sacai Crop Puffer Jacket, $2,075; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Pure Down Puffer Coat, $559 (was $798); at DKNY

Photo: DKNY

Photo: Tres Monikh

Slogen Jacket, $680; at Totême

Photo: Totême
Photo: Getty Images

Canada Goose Hybridge Sutton Waterproof Down Jacket, $950; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Patti Lightweight Down Jacket with Hood, $590; at Mackage

Photo: Mackage
Photo: ImaxTree

Silence + Noise Storm Puffer Jacket, $49.99 (was $119); at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Photo: Fashionata

Perfect Moment Queenie Rainbow Puffer Jacket, $420; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix
Photo: Getty Images

Stella McCartney Hooded Quilted Puffer Vest, $1,485; at Lane Crawford

Photo: Lane Crawford

Photo: Noholita

RI Studio Red Cropped Puffer Jacket, $180; at River Island

Photo: River Island

Photo: Thrifts and Threads

Color Block Puffer Jacket, $39.94 (was $69); at Joe Fresh

Photo: Joe Fresh

Photo: Kristjaana

Jacket 208, $280; at LPA

Photo: LPA

Photo: Lurch Hound Loves

Certa Jacket, $128; at Unif

Photo: Unif
Photo: Getty Images

Stellasport Warm Padded Jacket, $150; at Adidas

Photo: Adidas
Photo: Getty Images

MSGM Ruffled Puffer Jacket, $295.10 (was $491.83); at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Next slideshow starts in 10s

23 Things We're Scooping Up at Pixie Market Right Now

23 Things We're Scooping Up at Pixie Market Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share