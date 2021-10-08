Hot AF Plus-Size Halloween Costumes & Where To Buy ‘Em

Scroll To See More Images

There’s literally nothing more stressful than ordering a Halloween costume and not liking how it looks when it arrives. Like, great, I’m so thrilled I shelled our $60 on a costume that looks nothing like it did online, doesn’t fit me properly and itches like nobody’s business. That’s why this year, I’m doing my research on the best places to buy costumes that don’t suck—and today’s discoveries include the best sites to buy plus-size Halloween costumes online.

Plus fashionistas always have fewer options when it comes to ready-to-wear and unfortunately, the same goes for costumes. For some reason, retailers just don’t understand that, like, we all need clothes! But before I get too heated, let’s all rejoice, because I actually found some really great costumes worth considering.

Dedicated plus fashion sites like Ashley Stewart are upping their spooky game this season, while Hot Topic and Dolls Kill blew me away with all their fun options. If you want sexy sexy, you’ve gotta go to Yandy. The hardest part will be deciding on just one!

Below, a list of the best places to buy plus-size Halloween costumes online. Just be sure to order soon so your look arrives before October 31!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ashley Stewart has some of the best plus costumes in the game up to 5X, whether you’re looking to go sexy or sweet. To me, this dancing queen moment feels like a perfect combo of both.

Yandy is known for their lingerie, but they actually have a lot of still-sexy costumes that are totally wearable out of the house. That said, this sexy maid look could also wow your partner on a Halloween night in!

Of course, dedicated costume sites usually have a decent plus offering, and HalloweenCostumes.com is one of my faves. The options aren’t always as sexy, but this Little Riding Hood look offers coverage while still serving mega-sultry vibes.

Dolls Kill offers almost every costume in straight and plus, and I’m living for their whole selection. In addition to tons of cheerleaders and sexy nurses, this weed Girl Scout definitely caught my attention.

Hot Topic has costumes as well as general Halloween apparel, ideal for when you want to lean into spooky szn vibes even when you aren’t at a costume party. Honestly? This Poison Ivy costume may be my favorite on the whole list.

Fun.com is another holiday site dedicated to serving your Halloween party needs, so of course, that includes costumes! This ’20s flapper girl is perfect for anyone looking to pop champagne dance the night away on October 31.