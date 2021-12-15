16 Sites To Buy Pajamas That Won’t Make You Sacrifice Cute for Comfort

Scroll To See More Images

While laying in bed the other night—wearing an oversized T-shirt from my favorite chicken finger joint and “I Heart NY” pajama pants—I had an epiphany. You see, I was an hour deep into my nightly TikTok FYP scroll when I came across a video of Nicole Kidman doing a red carpet interview. In the video, she states (in her her beautiful accent, natch) that she only sleeps in white pajamas and that she feels the most “in style” when wearing them. Would we expect anything less?

I immediately felt embarrassed by my own loungewear, as if Nicole Kidman herself could see my Raising Canes t-shirt through my phone screen. I made a vow at that moment to channel Ms. Kidman and get serious about sleepwear. Cue my internet deep dive to find the cutest, most comfortable PJs on the market, and this list of the best spots to buy pajamas online.

To my surprise, creating my own A-list celebrity sleepwear vibe was not that difficult. With the rise in loungewear’s popularity, sleepwear seems to have gotten an upgrade right along with it! Sites like Aerie and SKIMS are teeming with crisp cotton, luxe silk and barely-there boxer sets at reasonable price points. Suddenly, my dreams of looking less zombie-like when making my morning coffee were becoming a reality.

I highly recommend starting your own sleepwear makeover journey, and I’m happy to act as your guide. Whether you run hot at night or just want to look hot at night, I have found the pajama set for you. Read on for the 16 best places to buy the PJs of your sweet, stylish dreams.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

When looking for an item, Nordstrom is always one of the first sites I check and the pajama selection does not disappoint. Nordstrom carries brands at a variety of price ranges like PJ Salvage, UGG and Room Service. This short sleeve striped top by Room Service comes in four patterns and sizes XS-XXL. Complete the look with the matching pajama pants.

Nobody does cozy quite like Aerie does since the brand almost exclusively carries comfort-focused styles. If you want to buy multiple coordinating pieces, I recommend shopping Aerie’s seasonal collections. Voila! You have a pajama capsule wardrobe. You don’t need a boyfriend to borrow boxers from when you can wear this cute plaid pair of high waisted boyfriend boxers to bed—these high waisted boxes come in eight different variations of plaid and sizes run from XXS-XXL.

If you are looking for sleek, high quality sleepwear then SKIMS is your one-stop-shop. Unlike the brand’s shapewear range, the pajamas are loose-fitting and come in a range of neutral tones. I love the topaz color of this silk night dress, and the cuffed sleeves are a beautiful added detail. This button-up comes in sizes XXS-4X.

For the nights you may or may not be spending alone, Revolve has a fun selection of sexy pajama sets. Ruffled trim, lace detailing and sheer cutouts are a few of the standout styles you’ll notice as you scroll. This houndstooth set with velvet piping deserves its own sleepover moment—or at the very least, a mirror pic. The velvet ties on the sleeves elevate this from set from sleepwear to style.

It is so easy to leave Target with a few more items than you intended to get—and once you enter the pajama section, it’s game over. This 3 piece set (yes, it comes with an eye mask!) is a great deal for $25 and looks so classically chic.

While Amazon carries virtually every type of pajama you could imagine, I like to use it to find sets from classic brands. For example, brands like Hanes have the softest pajamas imaginable and most sets (like this striped getup) are under $30.

If you’re planning a pajama photoshoot or slumber party, Macy’s is a great retailer for coordinating or matching group pajama options. The site has tons of brands that carry adorable patterned sets that you can style into a whole look with fuzzy slippers and robes to match. This micro-fleece pajama set will keep you warm and cozy through the cold winter months.

Verishop is an easy place to shop all of your favorite brands and compare your options directly. I also like to use the site to find new brands. I love this pink ruffled pajama set I found from the new-to-me brand Long Story Short. The ruffle detail on the straps really won me over!

It’s no surprise that the brightly-colored, quirky printed sleepwear of your dreams can be found at Anthropologie. Each pajama set encapsulates a happy, whimsical vibe that will add a little fun to waking up or hitting the hay. These multi-patterned flannel pajama pants come in sizes XS-3X. Mix and match with the matching button up top.

Summersalt specializes in loungewear and overall comfort, so you’ll definitely be getting quality in a Summersalt lounge piece in addition to style. The relaxed-fit Cloud 9 pajama set comes in 14 different patterns—and once you have one set, I guarantee you’ll want ’em all.

You’ll be sleeping like an angel in the ultra-cute Victoria’s Secret pajama sets. VS has a mixture of flannel sets to keep you warm and lightweight modal sets if you run hot. Bike shorts may seem like an untraditional sleepwear choice, but once you try them out, I guarantee they’ll be your jammies of choice.

If you are further along in your sleepwear makeover journey and are ready to invest in fancier pajamas, Shopbop is the place to look. Shopbop carries brand likes Sleeper, Eberjay and PJ Salvage. The feather trimmed Sleeper pajama set is almost too cute to sleep in. And don’t worry, you can style it up with a pair of heels if need be!

Forever21 specializes in silky camisole pajama sets that lean more towards lingerie than loungewear. This cloud blue floral set is adorable and would look so cute with a fuzzy white robe. Plus, it looks hella expensive, but most of their sets are under $30.

Free People’s pajama options make me want to live in a mountain cabin where I’d always be holding a mug of hot chocolate and reading a poetry book. To put it simply, everything is cozy and dreamy! I love this floral romper as untraditional sleepwear.

Adore Me has an amazing selection of sleepwear in both standard and plus sizes. If you prefer to wear a slip or nightgown to bed, I highly recommend checking out Adore Me’s range of styles, which give lingerie vibes but still feel soft and wearable enough to break out on a weekly basis.

Soma has a range of sets, separates and robes. The site also has a feature that will pair together full pajama looks (complete with slippers, robes and intimates). These funky cheetah print pants with a tassel tie are a good place to start!