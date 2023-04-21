Where to Buy K-Pop Albums: The Unexpected Hub For More Photo Cards & Freebies

Scroll To See More Images

Hit after hit. It’s not even halfway through the year, but K-Pop has truly been popping off in 2023. With so many releases from different boy groups, girl groups and solo artists, your K-Pop CD collection will grow ten-fold. Here’s where to get K-Pop albums with many exclusive perks from Target.

The year kicked off with TWICE and TOMORROW X TOGETHER releasing new singles and eventually their new anticipated albums, Ready to Be and The Name Chapter: Temptation. After BTS’ military enlistment announcement, several BTS members released their solo albums to much critical acclaim. Jimin released his EP Face in March 2022 and his second single off the mini-album, “Like Crazy” topped the Billboard 100, a first for a solo South Korean act. Suga also released his first full-length album D-Day under his alter ego Agust D, after he released his mixtapes D-2 and Agust D. There’s still so much more to come with groups like SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE announcing comebacks for April and May.

Target is one of the most reliable sites to get authentic K-Pop albums. As an added bonus, Target carries exclusive versions of K-Pop albums with extra photocards and postcards so that you can obsess over your biases or trade with your friends across the world.

Where to buy K-pop albums

D-Day is Suga of BTS’ first full-length album. He released it under the name of his alter ego Agust D, which FYI is Suga backwards with DT representing his hometown Daegu, as in ‘Daegu Town.’ With songs like his single “People (Pt. 2) feat. IU” Suga cements his place as one of the most notable rappers and producers in K-Pop. The album comes with CD, CD Plate, Outer Sleeve, Photo Book, Lyric Book, Scanimation Postcard, Graphic Sticker, Post Card, 2 Photo Cards (1 + random 1 of 2), and an extra photocard.

SEVENTEEN’s FML is their tenth mini-album and we are so ready for this comeback. Fresh off of a highly successful world tour, repackaged album Sector 17 and fan meeting, the thirteen-member group released the punchy (quite literally) teasers and tracklist for FML. From what we’ve seen and heard, it’s going to be a thrilling journey from all three units. The album contains a CD, Outbox, Photo Book (88 pg), Lyric Book (12 pg), Photo Card (random 2 out of 26) and Sticker (random 1 of 13). Additionally, only available for first press are Bookmark (random 1 of 13) and Folded Poster. As an added bonus, there will be one extra photocard (random 1 of 13) included.

They’re fearless and anti-fragile forever. Source Music’s LE SSERAFIM is back with their first full-length album UNFORGIVEN after their iconic debut last year. The album will include re-recorded versions of songs from their first EP as well seven brand new tracks. The group worked with the legendary guitarist and producer Nile Rodgers on a track and we can’t wait to hear everything from these five talented girls. The Target Exclusive album includes CD, Outer Box, Booklet (128 pgs), Photo Card (random 1 of 5), Postcard, Heat Detecting Postcard, Sticker and Folding poster as well as another random Photocard (random 1 of 5).

Fresh off their full-length album I Never Die and their mini-album I love, (G)-IDLE once again takes the stage by storm with their sixth mini-album I feel. The five girls teased out the cute and admirable concept of the album with different pictures inspired by a deck of cards on social media. The album includes a CD, Booklet, Lyrics, Photocard (random 1 of 5), Polaroid Postcard (random 1 of 5), ID Card (random 1 of 5), Sticker (random 1 of 5), Sticker (random 1 of 5) and Mini Poster (random 1 of 5). The Target exclusive also comes with additional Mini Photobook (32 pages) and Photocard (1 of 5 random)

Jimin’s first album Face is everything you could imagine from the BTS artist. It’s a suave and powerful introduction to his solo music and we are absolutely obsessed with “Like Crazy.” Jimin topped the Billboard 100 chart with the single on April 3, 2023—the first for a BTS member and the first for a Korean solo artist. The single sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week. The physical album includes a CD, CD Envelope, Photobook (Invisible Face: 76 pages / Undefinable Face: 80 pages), 4 Photo Cards (3 fixed + random 1 of 3), Post Card, and Large Post Card. The Target exclusive comes with an extra postcard.

Ballin’ big time. Ay-yo is NCT 127’s fourth album repackage after their hit release of the highly entrancing and energetic 2 Baddies. The repackage features three new songs and exhibits a versatile side that we see from the NCT subgroup. Ay-Yo’s exclusive Target album includes 1 photo book, 1 folded poster, sticker, a Target exclusive photo card, postcard (sticker, photo card, postcard: random 1 out of 9).

NMIXX is definitely changing up the industry. Their second mini-album expérgo has all the rocky beats and the classic NMIXX formula in these six songs. The mini-album includes a CD, 2 Photobooks, 1 Postcard, 1 Lyrics Card Set, 2 Photo Cards and 1 x Folding Poster.

Listen up ONCE! Ready to Be by Twice is immaculate. The group’s previously released second English single “Moonlight Sunrise” is included in the seven-track mini-album, in addition to songs like “Got the Thrills,” “Blame It on Me,” “Wallflower,” “Crazy Stupid Love” and “Set Me Free.” “Set Me Free” appears again in the tracklist as the group recorded the track in both English and Korean.

Contents of the album include a CD or vinyl, Photobook, Photo Card (random 5 of 45), Folded Poster (random 1 of 9), Special Photo Card (random 1 of 9), Post Card (random 1 of 9) NA Retail Exclusive includes Photo Card Set and Folded Poster. The Target Exclusive includes an extra photo card that you can show off, collect or trade with fellow ONCE.

Gimme, gimme more…photocards. The Name Chapter: Temptation comes nine months after the release of their 2022 mini-album EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. TXT’s new EP follows their journey forward on the brink of adulthood despite obstacles and sweet temptations. “We know we have to grow but are tempted by the possibility of staying as we are and living freely day to day,” TAEHYUN tells StyleCaster. YEONJUN holds the same sentiment, “It’s our story yet again, so there are a lot of songs that show our musical color.”

The Target exclusive includes a CD Envelope, Photo Book (88 pages), Lyric Book (16 pages), 2 Photo Cards (random 1 of 5), Sticker Pack, Folded Poster, Post Card (random 1 of 5) and Bookmark.