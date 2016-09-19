StyleCaster
5 New Places to Buy Glasses Online

Lauren Caruso
Let’s get this out of the way: Warby Parker is great! The brand totally disrupted a traditional—and expensive—paradigm by making eyewear not only affordable, but coveted. But within a year of its launch in 2010, we were all walking around looking like clones of each other in our thick Winston frames—and it seemed like half of us didn’t even bother with a prescription.

Half a decade later, dozens of similar companies followed suit, and of course, many of these retailers adopted the Warby Parker model: sell the frames at affordable prices—which, as you’ll see, can be as low as $15—and then charge a reasonable amount for prescription lenses if needed. If you’re looking for a pair of frames that are totally unique, here are five alternatives to Warby Parker—plus the most stylish frames to shop from each brand.

EyeBuy Direct
EyeBuy Direct Prism Glasses in Transluscent, $46; at EyeBuy Direct

 

EyeBuy Direct Peninsula Glasses, $15; at EyeBuy Direct

 

EyeBuy Direct Blizzard Glasses, $29; at EyeBuy Direct

 

Ace & Tate
Ace & Tate Ella Glasses, $110; at Ace & Tate

Ace & Tate Monty Metal Temple in Blush, $110; at Ace & Tate

 

Ace & Tate Burton Glasses, $110; at Ace & Tate

 

Bon Look
Bon Look Trailblazer Glasses in Eclipse Black, $79; at Bon Look

Bon Look Amaze Glasses in Mint, $79; at Bon Look

Bon Look Cult Light Glasses in Mocha Tortoise, $109; at Bon Look

Vint & York
Vint & York Mulberry Glasses, $109; at Vint & York

Vint & York The Charleston Glasses, $149; at Vint & York

 

Vint & York Snazzy Glasses, $109; at Vint & York

Coastal
Coastal Nimbus Glasses in Black, $110; at Coastal

Coastal Cassis Glasses in Yellow, $85; at Coastal

 

Jessica Simpson Glasses in Brown, $85; at Coastal

 

