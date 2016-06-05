Where to Buy Denim Cutoffs That Aren’t Boring

Face it: you’re going to be living in denim cutoffs this summer. Unless you’re one of the rare few who avoids all things jean like the plague, they tend to be the easiest thing to fall back on when it’s muggy, sweaty, and too hot to risk putting on something you aren’t 100 percent sure you’ll be comfortable in.

That said, they do tend to get a bit uninspiring as the season wears on—and I can tell you from experience that if you wear your favorite pair—and only your favorite pair—day in and day out for a couple of years, they will eventually start to fall to shreds.

So, in the interest of conserving your go-to denim shorts and putting a bit of personality into the time-tested style, you may want to consider a pair with a little something extra. Whether that’s ultra-summery colorful embroidery, kitschy patches, floral beading, or teeny-tiny avocados sewn onto the pockets. (What? It’s a thing.)

If that sounds up your alley, now’s a good time to shop for your next pair, because indie brands and mass retailers alike have an especially stellar selection at the moment. Plus, we did all the Etsy legwork for you and plucked out the very best one-of-a-kind and custom cutoffs so you don’t have to scroll though a few dozen pages of studded pockets and American flag shorts (not that we have anything against those, but c’mon—they’re no flamingo embroidery!). Ahead, shop 20 of our top picks.